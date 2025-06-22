Princess Charlotte ditches her shoes as she braves heatwave in sweet unearthed photo

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte goes barefoot as she braves heatwave in sweet unearthed photo
Princess Charlotte© Getty

See the sweetest photos of royal kids keeping cool in the summer

11 minutes ago
As the British summer continues to warm up, many of us look for ways to cope with the heat while still making the most of the long sunny days. 

It seems the same is true of the children of the British royal family who have been spotted on several occasions battling a heatwave while out in public with their parents. 

Princess Charlotte running outside barefoot© Getty
Princess Charlotte ditched her shoes at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo

In 2019, a three-year-old Princess Charlotte threw caution to the wind as she ran barefoot, sunglasses in hand, at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo alongside her mother, the Princess of Wales, and brothers, Princes George and Louis.

Princess Charlotte in field barefoot running© Getty
Princess Charlotte enjoyed a summer day in June

But Princess Charlotte isn't the only royal youngster to take a summer day in her stride. Keep scrolling to see how royal kids keep cool in the heat…

Mia Tindall

Mia Tindall pours a bottle of water over her head© Getty
Mia couldn't stand the heat any longer!

Nice one Mia! The eldest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall decided to pour water over her head in August 2019 after an energetic time on the bouncy castle. The family was on a day out at Gatcombe Park in Stroud.

Lena Tindall

Lena Tindall drinking out water bottle© Getty
Lena Tindall attends the 2019 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park

Mia's younger sister Lena had a refreshing drink in August 2019, after playing with her sibling on the bouncy castle. It's so important to stay hydrated.

Isla and Savannah Phillips

Savannah Phillips and sister Isla Phillips eat ice cream sat in field© Getty
Savannah Phillips and sister Isla Phillips ate ice cream as they attended the 2019 Festival of British Eventing

The children of Peter and Autumn Phillips cooled off with ice cream when they attended the Gatcombe Park event with their cousins Mia and Lena.

Prince Louis

Prince Louis in shades with kate© Getty
Prince Louis donned cool shades at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match

The youngest child of Prince William and Kate was one ultra-cool dude in July 2019 at the polo in Wokingham. Here's Louis staying chilled in the shade wearing mum's sunglasses.

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise sat on floor in baseball cap with mum sophie© Getty
Lady Louise kept the sun off with a baseball cap

The daughter of Prince Edward and the Sophie was sensible in the summer of 2015 and donned a cap to watch the cross country at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

Prince Archie

archie beach© CBS
Californian summer is on another level

Prince Harry and Meghan love to take their children to the beach near their home in Santa Monica so no doubt they head to the shore when it's hot in the US.

