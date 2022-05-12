10 times Duchess Kate couldn't contain her broodiness - photos Will the Cambridges have baby number four?

Kate Middleton has three beautiful children with her husband Prince William, but there's every chance the Duchess is pining after baby number four. On multiple occasions recently, the Prince has referred to his wife being "broody" and we've collated amazing candid shots of the Duchess with children proving just how maternal she is.

WATCH: Kate Middleton surprises mother and newborn baby

During a visit St. John's Primary School in Glasgow, Prince William joked: "Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?" and the Duchess certainly did look besotted by a cute baby crawling in front of her.

At the same event, Kate met Laura Molloy and her 10-month-old son Saul Molloy, where she proceeded to show him a book.

At Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in London, Kate dished out high fives to the toddlers over mealtime. So cute.

Back in 2016, a Newquay visit saw Kate taken by a young baby in the crowds. We can only imagine what she was saying to the adorable tot.

Kate met Makena Grace in Battersea Park in 2020 and the little was transfixed on the royal's sunglasses.

After jetting to New Zealand in 2013, Kate was welcomed by crowds, and among them was a five-month-old called Madeleine Tilbury. The Duchess raised her hand to wave at the baby, capturing her attention.

Another five-month-old captured Kate's heart during a visit to Cambridge a year earlier in 2012. She touched the foot of James William Davies, who actually didn't look very impressed to be meeting royalty!

It was all smiles when the royal was in Woking in 2019, and she even placed her hand on the young child's head as she said hello.

Earlier this year, Kate even held baby Anastasia Barrie on a visit to a charity in Burnley. The look on the Duchess' face says it all!

Kate observed a young baby being weighed in Canada in 2016 and she couldn't resist leaning in for a closer look at the little one.

Although the Duchess has been branded 'broody' by her husband William, he too showed the look of love at the same event. Perhaps the Prince is more ready for baby number four than he's letting on!

