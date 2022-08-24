6 top tips on preparing your child for starting reception class at school It's a big day for a four-year-old

Your child's first day at school in reception class is a huge moment for both parents and little ones.

It may be the first time your son or daughter has been away from home every weekday and you and your child may have anxieties around that. Will they make friends? Will they go to the toilet OK? Will the long day be too much for them?

These are normal worries for parents of children starting 'big school' for the first time.

Below, Parenting Expert and founder of the 'My Carry Potty' Amanda Jenner shares six helpful tips below on how to prepare your little one to start school in September...

Start the toilet training process early

Amanda advises: "Making sure your child can go to the toilet is super important. For many children, this will be the first time they are experiencing this on their own.

"When toilet training, use simple speech and ensure your child can follow simple instructions. Buy the resources you need such as big boy/girl pants, a potty or toilet seat, hand wash, and a good toilet training book to create a positive association with going to the toilet.

"Keep to a routine and remind them every 30 minutes to go to the toilet if they need to."

Let's talk hygiene

"Hygiene is very important when they start school and also when they are older to understand the importance, so encourage them at an early age to wash their hands. So many germs are rife in schools and I cannot stress how important this is.

"Wiping themselves properly after using the toilet is vitally important - this is not just for hygiene purposes but for comfort for the child too. Also show them how to flush the toilet properly by pushing down the button until the poo and pee have gone.

"Show your child how to wash hands after the toilet and before food, properly using soap i.e in between fingers, rinse and dry, and do this with them until they get into the habit of doing it themselves. Drying hands properly is equally as important as washing them - using a clean towel."

Learning to dress

"Before school starts, teach your child to be independent by dressing and undressing themselves i.e doing up buttons, Velcro and zips.

"Also teach them how to put their socks and shoes on the right feet and practice putting the uniform on before the big day (maybe do this a week before).

"This is all very important as they need to do this independently when they start school and can be very distressed if they cannot do it themselves."

Preparing snacks and lunch boxes

"Get your child involved in preparing their snack boxes; this will make them feel grown up and it will encourage them to eat their snacks!

"Start introducing packed lunches to them at home before they start school - this will make them feel more comfortable in school. Include foods that are easy to open, as this will cause less stress for the children and make their experience a lot more streamlined.

"Don’t over pack the lunch box but give them a few selections of things you know they like. This gives them the option and makes sure they're never going through the day hungry."

Talk about school

"Most children would have been to a taster session at their chosen school, but it is very important to keep reminding them about the big day.

"Find out the teacher's name and keep mentioning their name a few weeks before they start. I suggest doing a drive by the chosen school, as this will make it less daunting on the day.

"You could get them to draw the school and their teacher too - this is a great way through play and imagination to help ease the process. Reading a book at bedtime about starting school is helpful as well.

"All of the above are so important and really do ease the daunting experience of starting big school and these are such easy steps to follow."

Accidents can happen!

"Some children will get distracted soaking up their new environment and an odd accident may happen.

"Make sure your child knows it is ok to ask the teacher for help and show them where the toilet is at school. Tell them that it is ok to ask the teacher to go to the toilet when they need to go.

"Communication is key. If you are worried about your little one having accidents then you must speak to the teacher and come up with a plan together.

"The first few weeks in a new environment can be daunting and accidents may occur so make sure to pack spare clothes in your little one's bag."

