26 best kids' lunch boxes that parents will love, too

With the end of the summer not too far away and kids heading back to school they will again be faced with adjusting to the 'new normal’ – and a fun school lunch box can play a key part in adding some joy and normalcy to daily life. Of course, parents will be looking for the best lunch boxes for school kids that are durable and efficient, too.

Can kids bring lunch boxes to school?

A list of 'essentials' was provided in the Government's official guidance for school openings. Under last year's government guidelines, it iwas recommended that students limit what they bring to school to just the school items that are absolutely necessary, including bags, hats, coats, books, stationery, mobile phones and, yes, lunch boxes.

Will school kitchens be open for lunch?

Lunch boxes will no doubt be a common sight (we especially love personalised ones!) school kitchens were open as long as they complied with legal requirements applying to the provision of food to pupils.

What else, besides lunch boxes, are must-haves for bringing lunch to school?

Think outside the (lunch) box! Bento boxes and container sets with compartments are perfect to keep each lunch item sealed and separated. Depending on the size, these types of handy snack and meal containers can be easily packed into kids' lunch boxes or tucked into a school bag. Flasks, many of which come with utensils included, will keep soups, pastas and stews hot, while an insulated water bottle will keep drinks nice and cold.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a handy edit of school-ready lunch boxes, flasks and containers, from cute picks for young children to cool ones for teens, that your kids will love and you will, too. So get ready for back to school!

Best fun lunch boxes and bags for kids

Our selection of lunch boxes and lunch bags younger boys and girls will love, from Disney themes and unicorns to Minecraft.

Tinc Hugga Camo Lunch Bag, £15, John Lewis

Marvel Lunchbag, £11.86, Gap

Smiggle Double Decker Lunchbox, £18, Selfridges

Minnie Mouse Lunchbag, £14.00, Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Lunchbag, £14.00, Disney Store

Minecraft lunch box, £11.99, Amazon

Best lunch boxes and bags for teens

We know teenagers are looking for something cool – and parents want something durable and functional. Here are our top picks for teen lunch boxes and bags that make the grade.

Hype Lunchbag, £12.99, WHSmith

Kate Spade insulated lunch bag, £32, Amara

Thermos Lunch Bag, £7.00, John Lewis

Jansport Big Break Insulated Lunch Bag in Finish Line, £32.77, Amazon

Marble water repellent lunchbag, £20, Marks & Spencer

Best bento boxes

These gloriously efficient Japanese-style containers have compartments to keep mains, side dishes, snacks and desserts handily separated.

Campus bento box for kids, £10.00, KIDLY

Sistema Bento Box, £4.99, ALDI

Sistema Lunch Snack containers, more colours available, £3.99, Amazon

Orla Kiely Butterfly Stem Bamboo 2 Tier Lunch Box, £17.50, Amara

Stasher Silicone Stand-Up Mega Bag, £26.99, Amazon

Best insulated food flasks

Of course, lunch isn't just about boxes! Complete your child's handy meal set with insulated jars and water bottles that are great for school

Keetan vacuum insulated food flask with folding spoon, £21.20, Amazon

Skip Hop insulated food jar for kids, £18, Jojo Maman Bebe

Thermos FUNtainer Food Flask in pink, more colours available, £16.25, Amazon

Best drink bottles and flasks

Keetan water bottle, from £12.46 in various sizes, Amazon

Jumkeet Double Walled Vacuum Cup Flask, £10.59, Amazon

Football themed Thermos bottle, more themes & colours available, £14.45, Amazon

Safari stainless steel kids bottle, more themes available, £12, Jojo Maman Bebe

Where to buy personalised lunch boxes, water bottles and flasks

With sharing now a no-no, make sure your kid's lunchboxes and flasks are instantly identifiable with a personalised touch.

Personalised lunchbox, more designs available, £14.95, Not on the High Street

Personalised cosmic kids lunch box, £17.99, My 1st Years

Hendog designs personalised kids water bottle, £14.50, Not on the High Street

