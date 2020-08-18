A Back to School essentials checklist for a COVID-19 world - the ultimate guide If you're anxious about sending your little one back to school, don't worry, and tick off these classroom essentials...

It’s almost time to go back to school! We’ve rounded up all the essentials you might need for the first day back in September. Whether you're looking for a school uniform checklist or a guide about what to pack in the school bag, or an all-important face mask for school - these are the best buys for the next academic year. Get your hands on all the stationery, protective face coverings, technology, clothing, and accessories for your little ones.

School uniform essentials checklist

It's all about washing and hygiene in a post-COVID-19 world, so there's never been a more important time to make sure that you have plenty of uniform to allow daily washing of the most important items. Thankfully with some really great deals around, there's no need for a back to school uniform upgrade to break the bank.

Shirts / blouses / polo shirts

Skirts / pinafores / dresses / trousers

Summer dress

Jumpers and/or cardigans

Tie

Blazer

Coat

Hat, scarf and gloves

School shoes

School socks and/or tights

Pants / briefs / vests

School bag / backpack

School sports kit essentials checklist

Sport has changed for now with many activities like rugby and netball off the list for a September return to sport due to a lack of ability to social distance. But while contact sports can't be played, PE lessons will go ahead. Changing rooms will be the biggest concern for schools so it's more important than ever to ensure all kids have easy-to-throw-on PE kits and it must all be clearly named.

School plimsolls and/or trainers

Polo shirt / Sweatshirt

Shorts / Joggers

Swimming costume / trunks

Sports bag

Protective essentials for school

While some schools are suggesting face masks be worn in class, most are not. But if your child uses busses or public transport, or travels on a school run with friends, face coverings are a must. Providing your child with one for each direction is important and experts suggest keeping a couple of spares in a school bag for the inevitable times when they get lost or left behind. There's also a huge array of health-protecting devices such as wipes for your child's phone, clip on hand sanitizers and even antimicrobial desk pads that can help keep viruses at bay as winter approaches.

Back to school face masks

Face mask holder

Hand sanitiser (FYI, you can buy ones on key chains to hang on school bags)

Contactless door opener

Antimicrobial desk pads

Antimicrobial phone cases

Phone cleaning wipes

Hand wipes

UV sanitisers

Schoolbag essentials checklist

This year many schools are requesting children provide their own laptop - with the key being that they are small and light, and carry enough charge to get through a school day. With year group bubbles, the likelihood of your child having to return to fortnights of homeschooling are high, so teaching will continue to be more digital than usual. Sharing is also off the agenda for September 2020 so glues, rubbers, scissors - all the things that usually get lost as soon as school term starts - need to be bought in bulk this year.

Laptop and / or iPad / and or mobile phone

Headphones

Chargers

Portable power bank

Lunchbox and water bottle

Stationery

Pens and pencils

Notebooks

Ruler

Rubber

Pencil sharpener

Glue stick

Scissors

Pencil case

Tissues

Spare hair band

Sun lotion if it’s sunny

Apron / lab coat if needed

Spare dinner money or bus fare

Small umbrella

Home address and any relevant contact numbers

