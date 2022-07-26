The best vegan school shoes for kids: From Kickers, Superga and New Look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's that time of year again, the Back to School season, and with that comes the search for a pair of durable school shoes. Looking for a vegan alternative for your kids? We've got you covered.

There are plenty of vegan and cruelty-free shoes ready to shop on the high street, you just need to know where to look. Adidas, Superga, New Look, Schuh and more have a wide range of vegan styles for both boys and girls right now – which will you pick?

Best places to buy vegan school shoes

Kickers vegan shoes for kids

Kickers' new plant-based school range is made from a mixture of corn and cereals which is five times more durable than standard PU products. Also, from 4th July, Kickers is offering a special Family Deal - buy 2 pairs get 20% or buy 3 pairs and get 25% off!

Infant Girls Fragma Pop Leather Black, £53, Kickers

Infant Unisex Kick Hi Vegan Black School Shoes, £55, Kickers

Adidas vegan shoes for kids

These unisex school shoes are completely vegan! Made with recycled components as part of Adidas' commitment to reducing waste, you can also shop them in white if your children need some new P.E trainers.

Stan Smith Shoes, £55, Adidas

Superga vegan shoes for kids

If your kids are always on the move then you'll want to invest in a pair of Superga's eco-friendly school shoes. The 2750 design features an extra-strong, fully breathable pure cotton upper, plus they're 100% cruelty-free

2750 Classic Kids Shoes, £35, Superga

Alex and Alexa vegan shoes for kids

Made from vegan leather, Alex and Alexa is selling these adorable school shoes for girls. Both stylish and practical, they feature a cut-out detailing on the toe, a side buckle fastening, an elevated sole and exposed stitching.

Black Vegan Buckle School Shoes, £48.30, Alex and Alexa

New Look vegan shoes for kids

Registered by The Vegan Society as completely animal-free, New Look's Black Suedette Pointed Ballet Pumps are also part of the brand's Love Comfort footwear, which means they've been made with extra padding, softer linings and flexibility.

Black Suedette Pointed Ballet Pumps, £14.99, New Look

Start Rite vegan shoes for kids

Start Rite has a great selection of cruelty-free school shoes ready to shop. The following are made with breathable vegan-friendly non-leather.

Vegan School Shoes, £44, Start Rite

Vegan Boys School shoes, £46, Start Rite

Schuh vegan shoes for kids

If your kids are obsessed with a particular style then you'll want to head over to Schuh. Stocked with a wide variety of vegan school shoes from Vans, Dr Martens, Kickers and more, there's everything from loafers to lace-ups.

Boys Junior Trainers, £22, Schuh

Girls Loafers, £28, Schuh

