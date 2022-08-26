EXCLUSIVE: James and Ola Jordan bursting with pride over toddler Ella - details The professional dancers have reason to celebrate

A huge congratulations to the adorable Ella Jordan who is very nearly potty trained!

Former Strictly dancers James and Ola Jordan have spent the week holed up in their Kent home, teaching their two-year-old daughter how to use the potty ahead of her return to nursery in September – and they are so proud of Ella's progress.

In the family's exclusive HELLO! column below, the trio tell us all about Ella's big milestone. Cheeky Ella has also learnt how to be sarcastic, much to James' dismay, but all is forgiven when she tells mum and dad that she wants a sibling.

Catch up on the Jordans' week here…

Potty training progress

Last week Ella was off out for a day without a nappy, so how did it go?

Ola: It was alright actually, wasn't it James?

James: It was. She did really well.

The other day Ola went shopping and I took Ella to the park. Then she said she wanted to go to Costa, so we were out for quite a while. When we got to Costa, we went to the toilet because I had the porta potty with us and she had a wee. It was like she was holding it knowing that she had to hold it.

So she's doing really well. We've been scared to go out but we think she's ready now.

James and Ola are so proud of Ella

Ola: I think she is. In the car, I've got the pads in her car seat just in case but not once did she moan, 'I need a wee now!' She always holds it until we get to wherever we're going.

It's over a week now since we started potty training and last night was the first night that she didn't wee at night. She's also started saying, 'Mummy I need a wee' when she wakes up, then she takes her nappy off and goes on the potty, which is really good.

James: And I woke up three times during the night to go for a wee!! That's the honest truth, isn't it Ola?

Ola: It is (laughs).

Ella: Mummy I need a wee.

Ola: You need one now?

Ella: Yeah.

Ola: The thing with Ella now is I don't have to keep asking her. The potty is out and she just goes by herself.

James: I said to Ola, the next step is that we get her to go on the toilet rather than on the potty because when she goes to nursery, I want her to know that she's got to hold it until she gets to the toilet. We've got a kids' seat for the loo and we'll get her a little step.

Ella looks pretty in her summery dress

Ola: We still have another two weeks until nursery starts again, so I'm hoping that by then she'll be nice and dry.

James: Fingers crossed! That was the goal, to do it before nursery starts in September.

Ola: We're really proud of you, aren't we Ella?

Ella: Yeah, really proud.

HELLO!: Well done Ella! We're all proud of you too.

James: Our social media followers have been really supportive about us potty training Ella too. They say they can see how bright she is and that she'll pick it up really easily.

We were actually told by the health visitor that she might be slower with potty training because her brain is so active all the time. She said the children who are more advanced with speech and motor skills are normally a bit slower because they are so preoccupied with other things.

So we've been pleasantly surprised with Ella. I mean, she's had her mishaps – everyone does. She's only had a couple of accidents and she'll go, 'I forgot Daddy, I'm sorry.' She's so sweet.

The terrible twos continue!

James: Ella is really hard work at the moment. When she went to bed last night, we both looked at each other and went, 'Ah, she's asleep!'

Ola: We stand there and go, 'What now?' We just go to bed because we're so exhausted.

James: Last night we went downstairs and watched a movie but I was so tired halfway through, I said, 'Shall we just go to bed?'

Ella doesn't sleep during the day, and I don't think many children her age do during the day anyway. She is like a Duracell battery. She dances around right before she goes to bed! I wish I had that much energy.

She's going back to nursery three days a week which is going to be good for her and us because she's beginning to be too much hard work.

Ola: She needs that stimulation. She just gets bored.

James: We're not able to give her enough anymore.

Ella: I need a poo!

Ola: You need a poo? Ok, go on the potty. She's walking like John Wayne!

James: But she surprises us every day – her vocabulary and the words she comes out with. I look at Ola and go, 'Did you tell her that?' and I think she couldn't have done because it's not a word I hear Ola say. Her speech is getting so much better.

Ella adores her dad

Ella learns sarcasm

James: Ella now has sarcasm when she talks, which really annoys me!

You'll tell her off for doing something and then she'll say it back to you. I'll say, 'Ella get down!' and then she looks at me and says in a sarcastic tone, 'Ella get down'. It's like she's taking the mickey out of me. She's trying to challenge and annoy us.

Ola: It's like she's thinking, 'Go on then, what are you going to do?'

James: And when she's in a naughty mood she doesn't call us mummy and daddy. She'll either call us 'mum' or 'dad' because she knows that annoys us, or she'll call us 'James' and 'Ola'. She knows how to push our buttons.

As much as my daughter is my life, she frustrates me so much sometimes! I have to tell myself she's not even two and a half yet.

Ola: I tell him, 'James, she's two, don't let her wind you up.'

Ella wants a sibling!

James: One of my best friends has just had a baby with his girlfriend so we might go and visit them this weekend.

Ola: Ella loves babies. The other day she actually said she wants a sister or a brother.

James: We were watching Frozen and we were explaining that Ana and Elsa are sisters, then Ola said to Ella, 'Would you like a sister?' and Ella said, 'Or a brother.' It was so sweet.

I thought that was really switched on to say that. She surprises me every day. She can say the alphabet, which I think is pretty cool for a two and a half year old.

Ola: Ella is now doing another wee! It's all going on here…

Mealtimes are improving

James: Ella has started to get a little more adventurous with food.

Ola: She tries our food now. Like if I'm having something different to her for lunch or dinner, she wants to try it.

Ella is getting better at mealtimes

HELLO!: Ella, what's your favourite food to eat?

Ella: My toast.

HELLO!: What's your favourite dinner?

Ella: Pasta. Spaghetti Bolognese.

HELLO!: What do you like for breakfast?

Ella: Porridge. And I like egg inside. Yellow inside.

Ola: Oh, she likes the yolk. I do her a boiled egg and she finds it fun because it's round.

HELLO!: Do you like ice cream?

Ella: I like that chocolate ice cream.

HELLO!: Ooh yum, so do we. Thank you Ella.

Ella: Have a nice day!

