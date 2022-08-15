James and Ola Jordan supported by fans after upsetting comments about their daughter Ella HELLO!'s Parenting columnists have been inundated with support

Fans of former Strictly dancers James and Ola Jordan have rushed to their defence after the couple expressed upset over online comments about their two-year-old daughter Ella.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in their parenting column on Friday, the couple revealed they had received messages telling them their daughter is spoilt due to her tantrums, which they have openly discussed.

James told us: "It's not about being spoilt - children do have tantrums! She's an only child. Any only child would find it hard to understand that they have to share."

There was plenty of support for the professional dancers on HELLO!'s Facebook page, with many readers agreeing that Ella's behaviour is normal for a toddler.

The adorable Ella Jordan

One fan wrote: "Doesn’t every parent at some point spoil their child? They waited a long time for their precious girl and she is loved and looked after, that’s what’s important."

Another said: "She’s an only child so not used to sharing. Tantrums at 2 are completely developmentally appropriate. They’re starting to find themselves and dealing with big emotions and are too young to deal with them without support."

There were more compliments for Ola and James as a reader posted: "She is a well brought up little girl with doting parents, what's the problem?"

Another commented: "She is not spoiled, she is just loved and what a lovely little girl."

Ola and James recently appeared on Loose Women with Ella

Ola opened up about Ella's tantrums in their latest column, revealing a testing moment at the park.

She explained: "When I took her to the park, all the swings were taken and she had a tantrum in the middle of the park because she wanted to go on a swing. I said, 'Sorry Ella but you've got to wait your turn', and she created so much that in the end, I left the park. I wasn't going to stand there with her screaming. So she's maybe not a good sharer yet. She still finds it hard."

The couple are hoping Ella's behaviour improves when she goes to nursery three days a week in September and has an opportunity to practice sharing with other children.

Ola told HELLO!: "It will be horrible for her in the beginning – and us – but she'll get used to it. Bring on September!"

