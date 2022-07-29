Exclusive: James and Ola Jordan discuss daughter Ella's glittering future: 'She's a natural' The professional dancers have a mini-me in the making

It's been an exciting week for former Strictly dancers James and Ola Jordan, who took their two-year-old daughter Ella to London to appear on daytime talk show Loose Women.

Ella was the star of the show while making her first TV appearance, winning over viewers with her sweet personality and amazing confidence for such a young child.

When we catch up with the Jordans for their latest HELLO! Parenting column, the couple tell us all about how Ella behaved behind the scenes - and make their predictions for her future in showbusiness.

As we speak, Ola and Ella are getting ready for a day trip to the Kent Life farm with some friends.

James says: "Ella, do you want to go and see all the animals? All the piggies and monkeys?" Ella replies excitedly: "Yeah! And cows!"

Read the Jordans' new column here…

Ella on Loose Women

HELLO!: You guys have had a busy week!

James: Yeah, Ella's famous now. She was so amazing on Loose Women.

Ola: We've been on the show a few times before but doing it with a toddler is another thing.

James: We were worried that she was going to act up, but we took her into the studio before and told her what she was going to do and where she was going to stand.

We told her she'd go on the mark and she was going to run to daddy, and I think she kind of understood. Ola's sister was there as well, but apparently one of the producers picked her up and she was fine!

Ella loved her time on Loose Women!

Ola: She was OK but she was still looking at my sister going, 'Are you still here?'

James: Then obviously she came out and she was amazing. She really enjoyed the whole thing, didn't she?

Ola: She did.

James: She loved seeing herself on TV and when we got home we watched it again on our own TV and she loved that. She was a natural. They all said Ella's a pro – even the producers were like, 'Oh my god, she's definitely going to be someone."

HELLO!: Ella's used to being filmed for your HELLO! column…

Ola: Yeah she is, and it's funny because when we film her, she performs. She does change. She goes: 'Ta-da!'

HELLO!: Will there be more TV appearances for Ella in the future?

James: I think maybe they'll be asking for her and not us (laughs) and she'll be saying what mummy and daddy have been getting up to.

James' video dancing with Ella

HELLO!: You posted an adorable video of yourself dancing with Ella on your Instagram…

James: Yeah, they took the music down which was a bit annoying, so I left it up without music. It looked like we were at a silent disco! It was Boogie Wonderland. Ella loves that song.

Ella starts crying while we talk…

James: Oh dear, she's crying. She does this a lot to get her own way. I do feel for her though today as she's got a bit of a cough.

Ella's favourite room at home

Ola: Ella loves our cinema room. She has a thing that she goes with daddy to the cinema, they watch Happy Feet downstairs while mummy's doing other things.

James: When we go to our cinema, I try to not let her watch the same things that she watches upstairs because she always wants to watch Peppa Pig or Mickey Mouse. Downstairs we watch movies like Moana.

Ola: She doesn't know how lucky she is – she's got a cinema room.

They go downstairs and watch the film, then after 10 minutes she comes up and says, 'Mummy, I want apple for daddy and apple for Ella.' So they have an apple each and she takes it down to him. It's really cute.

The adorable Ella Jordan

James: And then she gets bored and starts jumping on me and on the sofas and then running around our massive U-shaped couch. It's full on.

Ola: And she doesn't want me down there! She just wants daddy.

James: I told you, I'm the fun one (laughs). I was taking my mum out today and she wanted to come out while I got ready and then we brushed her teeth. That's a thing we have too – I do all the teeth brushing. Then she makes me lie on the bed and she jumps on me. She loves it.

Ella sleeping with her dad - what a cute pair

HELLO!: James and Ola, do you watch movies in your cinema room together when Ella's in bed?

Ola: We watch Love Island in there at the moment. It's one of my favourite rooms in the house, especially now my lounge is full of toys. Sometimes I look in my lounge and I can't face tidying it up so I just shut the door and go downstairs!

James: Yeah, Ella has our lounge. That is basically Ella's room now.

When we bought the house we had the study kitted out with fitted furniture. If we knew Ella was coming along, we would have made it into a playroom. The lounge is the playroom.

Nursery finishes for summer

Ola: Ella's nursery has closed for the summer break now – Friday was her last day.

She goes back on 5 September so I'm looking forward to that. She'll be there three long days each week – boom! I'm so excited.

