Strictly's James and Ola Jordan forced to defend daughter Ella: 'She's not spoilt!'

Two-year-old Ella Jordan is one lucky little girl with a beautiful home to live in and a selection of lovely toys to play with - but is she spoilt?

Her parents, former Strictly dancers Ola and James Jordan, tell us what they think about online comments suggesting their daughter is overly pampered in their weekly HELLO! Parenting column.

WATCH: Ella Jordan's confidence grows as she dances and chats to her parents in sweet clips

The Jordans are slap bang in the middle of the terrible twos with Ella – it’s cute smiles and cuddles one minute and meltdown central the next. Ola tells us how she handled her daughter's public tantrum while James was away playing golf this week. We feel her pain!

Plus, Ella has her first ever conversation with us – she'll be taking over from her mum and dad soon!

Read what she said and catch up on her latest antics below…

Ella's first conversation with HELLO!

HELLO!: Hello Ella, how are you?

Ella: I'm good, thank you. How are you?

HELLO!: Oh wow, your talking is so good! We're good thank you. What are you doing today?

Ella: We're going to the pool and we're going splashing in the pool…

HELLO!: That sounds like so much fun!

James: Her speaking has come on a lot. Like noticeably the last few weeks, so many more sentences. I'm always wondering how she knows and remembers the words she says.

Ella had fun at a Frozen themed party this week

A testing time for Ola

James has been away playing golf at the British Par 3 course near Coventry, so Ola and Ella have had some mummy-daughter time at home.

Ola: We've been spending time together. We went to the park yesterday for a big walk and we did Ella's Musical Bumps class on Tuesday, which she loves. She stands in the middle of the room dancing. There were more children in the class because it's the school holidays, but she was in her element in the middle.

She's really out there trying to dance and sing – but then on the other side, she's really naughty as well. Her tantrums are quite bad I feel.

Even this morning, the minute I got up I had to get angry with her because she was screaming and shouting. It's really hard.

When I took her to the park, all the swings were taken and she had a tantrum in the middle of the park because she wanted to go on a swing. I said, 'Sorry Ella but you've got to wait your turn', and she created so much that in the end, I left the park.

I wasn't going to stand there with her screaming. So she's maybe not a good sharer yet. She still finds it hard.

Ella and mummy enjoying a cuddle

James: I suppose because she's with us all the time, she's used to getting what she wants. I know it sounds bad…

Ola: If there was another child in the house, maybe it wouldn't be like that. She'd have to share more and she doesn't understand that yet.

James: It's definitely from Ola's side of the family… (laughs)

Ola: It's definitely not my side!

Ola: But on the other side, she has those really sweet moments, and is helpful. She helps me with the dishwasher. She goes, 'Mummy can I help?'

James: She wakes up in the morning, grabs my face with both hands, and goes 'I love you daddy'. It's so sweet.

Ola: Right now she's sitting on the carpet in the lounge looking at me and she can see I'm talking about her, and she's smiling!

James and Ola defend Ella

James: I was reading some of the online comments about our last column on Ella's tantrums, and some people were saying that she's spoilt. Well, it's not about being spoilt - children do have tantrums! She's an only child. Any only child would find it hard to understand that they have to share.

Ola: She doesn't have anyone who comes up to her and takes her toys away unless she's at nursery.

James: Is she spoilt or is it because of our circumstances of not having another child? Any parent would want to give their child whatever they can, as long as it's not unnecessary stuff.

Sweet Ella is used to having her parents attention

Ola: We don't go to the shops and buy her a lot of toys all the time; we don't spoil her like that. Her toys are from Christmas and birthdays. I hardly buy her any toys. I bought her a bike and scooter, but for me, that's something that helps her with coordination.

James: Most of her toys are from other people as well. If we spoil her with anything, it's with our time and it probably makes her a bit needier.

Preparing for nursery in September

James: I think going to nursery more will be a shock for Ella in the beginning – she's going to go three full days a week. She's gone from doing two half days a week (which she didn't particularly like most of the time, she'd cry her eyes out) to three days soon. Long term I think it will help her.

Ola: It will. It will be horrible for her in the beginning – and us – but she'll get used to it. Bring on September!

James: She's very independent at the moment; she wants to do everything by herself. But when it comes to being without us, she's still a baby. At times I think, wow she speaks so well and she's so switched on, but then you walk upstairs and she has a meltdown thinking you've left her.

The Jordan family

Potty training is on the agenda

Ola: I wanted to potty train Ella this week but it hasn't gone well because we've been out all the time. We want to do it before she goes back to nursery, and they will help too.

I find it hard because Ella is really not interested. She gets upset if I mentioned the potty. She comes and tells me if her nappy needs changing, so she is ready. It's the next important thing for us to do.

