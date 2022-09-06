Ola Jordan's daughter Ella looks so grown up in new photo for special reason The two-year-old looks so big now

James and Ola Jordan's two-year-old daughter Ella is growing up fast – and she looks more grown up than ever in a brand-new photo taken ahead of her first day back at nursery!

Ola shared the moment on her Instagram Stories, uploading a snap of her daughter ready for her next term.

"Nursery ready! My big girl [love heart emoji]," the dancer captioned the sweet photo.

Ella, who had her hair tied up, was wearing an adorable pastel Peppa Pig T-shirt, lemon yellow jeans and pink trainers. A perfect outfit for running around and exploring her new surroundings.

Ella has gone back to nursery

The next slide of Ola's Instagram Story was a video of their chic family living room covered in toys. "Now what to do with my free time," wrote the Strictly star.

It appears mission tidy up will keep Ola busy with lots of brightly coloured toys dotted around the living room.

Speaking to HELLO! Ola said: "I'm actually looking forward to Ella going back to nursery. I always used to wonder why parents would talk about the 'back to school bliss' when their kids went back to school, and it does make sense to me now."

It's been an exciting time for the Jordans, with Ella now almost potty trained after weeks of hard work and parenting dedication, and they have also announced that they have sold their family home!

The Strictly stars are moving out of their family home

The couple have decided to part ways with their amazing Essex property, with James admitting: "We'll probably be asking the new owners if we can buy it back in ten years because we love it so much! It's just not right for us right now."

They are looking for a place that is more child friendly and they have both spoken out about possibility of having a brother or sister for Ella one day.

