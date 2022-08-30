James and Ola Jordan have documented their young daughter, Ella, growing up, and James was stunned on Tuesday as he and his young girl headed for a park.

EXCLUSIVE: James and Ola Jordan reveal daughter Ella's impressive new milestone –video

Instead of the swings or a slide, Ella decided instead to climb up a rope climbing frame, and she made it all the way to the top! In a series of posts on his Instagram Stories, James recorded his daughter taking on the jaw-dropping challenge and claimed that he had a "monkey" for a daughter as she climbed up higher and higher.

WATCH: James Jordan shares jaw-dropping video of baby Ella on climbing frame

The father-of-one also kept himself entertained as he watched his daughter, attaching the Mission Impossible theme to one of the posts as she got to the top.

In the final clip, he said that Ella was "crazy" as she balanced herself on the ropes, before starting the journey down.

And it appeared that she was able to get down on her own, as she climbed brilliantly down without the assistance of her father.

Ella climbed all the way to the top

Not only did Ella's climbing antics impress her father, but in an exclusive chat with HELLO! the former Strictly Come Dancing professional revealed another reason to celebrate as the young girl is nearly potty trained.

"The other day Ola went shopping and I took Ella to the park," he explained. "Then she said she wanted to go to Costa, so we were out for quite a while.

"When we got to Costa, we went to the toilet because I had the porta potty with us and she had a wee. It was like she was holding it knowing that she had to hold it."

He added: "So she's doing really well. We've been scared to go out but we think she's ready now."

James and Ella have a close bond

Ola then said: "I think she is. In the car, I've got the pads in her car seat just in case but not once did she moan, 'I need a wee now!' She always holds it until we get to wherever we're going.

"It's over a week now since we started potty training and last night was the first night that she didn't wee at night.

"She's also started saying, 'Mummy I need a wee' when she wakes up, then she takes her nappy off and goes on the potty, which is really good."

