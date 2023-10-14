Strictly Come Dancing stars' stunning homes away from the ballroom: Dianne Buswell, Kai Widdrington and more

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing may lead a life of glitz and glamour as they Waltz into the ballroom each week, but do their homes behind the scenes live up to their glittering lives in the spotlight?

Many of the Strictly stars, like Gorka Marquez and Tess Daly, have decked out their abodes with lavish home gyms. Dianne Buswell has a stunning cottage core kitchen to whip up her imaginative baked goods, while Kai Widdrington's immaculate London flat has dance studio space overlooking the city skyline.

Keep scrolling to see glimpses inside the stars of Strictly's lavish homes…

Kai Widdrington © Instagram Since starting his relationship with fellow Strictly professional Nadiya Bychkova, the doting couple have shared their plans to purchase a property together. Before their romance blossomed, however, Kai shared a lavish bachelor pad in London with Giovanni Pernice. The ballroom champion loved sharing videos from their makeshift kitchen-come-dance studio overlooking the glittering London skyline during lockdown.

Giovanni Pernice © Instagram Giovanni's home is decked out with pristine grey décor Giovanni Pernice rarely shares photos of his bachelor pad on social media, but from the few photos we have seen, he has opted for muted monochrome interiors, including white walls, wooden flooring, and a grey sofa.

Nadiya Bychkova WATCH: Inside Nadiya Bychkova’s lavish bathroom where dog Snoopy takes a bath Ukrainian dancer Nadiya Bychkova shares a home with her beau Kai Widdrington, and in October 2022, the couple became parents to an English bulldog, fondly named Snoopy. The star shared a clip of Snoopy getting bathed at home via her dog's Instagram account, which gave fans a glimpse of her lavish bathroom, complete with a vintage roll top bath with gold taps and stylish navy blue wallpaper. © Instagram Nadiya's lounge boasts velvet interiors A photo shared last year showed a peek at her cosy living room, as she relaxed on a sofa topped with velvet cushions and fluffy throws, with a lit candle and lamp on the table beside her.S

Dianne Buswell © Instagram Dianne lives with her long-term partner Joe Sugg, whom she met on Strictly Dianne previously shared a London apartment with her boyfriend and former dance partner Joe Sugg, but the pair have since moved to a beautiful home with stunning country views, a large kitchen, and colourful interiors. © Instagram The Australian dancer's home is a stunnning, light-filled property Dianne loves to get creative in her stunning cottage-style kitchen, which is decked out with emerald green cupboards, marble worktops and large windows flooding the space with natural light.

Tess Daly © Instagram Tess shares a lavish home gym with her husband Vernon Kay Strictly host Tess Daly shares an epic six-bedroom home in located Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, with her husband Vernon Kay and their two teenage daughters. © Instagram The Strictly host's workout space is decked out with state-of-the-art equipment Tess and Vernon have converted their shed into their very own home gym, with an array of equipment including weights machines and a treadmill, and framed football shirts hanging on the walls.

Oti Mabuse © Instagram Oti shared a glimpse inside her colourful home where she will raise her first child Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure hosted free virtual dance classes from their home in London during the coronavirus pandemic. Their videos revealed much of their property, including the enormous living space with wooden floors, white walls and a huge grey sofa with red and grey cushions. The pregnant star, who is expecting her first child with the French choregrapher, recently shared a photo embracing her blooming baby bump. The background showed off the star's beautiful living room, complete with vibrant artwork and a sleek vintage fireplace.

Amy Dowden © Instagram Amy posed for a photo against her stunning Victoria fireplace at Christmas Welsh dancer Amy Dowden shares her home with her husband Ben Jones. The cosy space, where she is currently recovering from her ongoing chemotherpy treatments, is decorated immaculately.

Anton Du Beke © Instagram Anton's living room features plush furnishings and wooden floors Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton shared a heartwarming snap from his cosy family lounge for World Book Day. We just love the little armchairs which his twins are sitting in listening to their dad tell a story.

Karen Hauer © Instagram Fitness fan Karen regularly posts videos of herself working out for her fans to follow. We got a glimpse at her home in this snap, where we see her spacious living room, chic armchair and view out to her patio. Betty the dog looks pretty cute too. MORE: Strictly pro Karen Hauer shares a peek inside her home with boyfriend David Webb

Janette Manrara & Aljaz Skorjanec © Instagram Janette and Aljaz have a seriously luxe, earth-toned living room Strictly's It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara and former Strictly champion Aljaz Skorjanec appear to be loving their new life in Manchester after relocating before their daughter Lyra was born. The new mother shared a heartwarming photo beside her newborn as they lounged on the sofa together - revealing Janette and Aljaz's plush and pristine earth-toned interiors. Lyra was born on 28 July at London’s Portland Hospital