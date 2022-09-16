Moment the Queen makes grandson Prince William break composure in sweet throwback video The late monarch got a reaction from her grandson

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away aged 96 on 8 September, was well known for being the head of state, but for also being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. See the astonishing moment she made Prince William break composure during a military graduation parade…

It was in 2006, during the Sovereign's Parade at The Royal Military Academy in Camberley, when the monarch inspected the troops - including her own grandson - and he couldn't help but react.

In a series of unearthed photos, the Prince, who is now the Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall, was seen with a pursed-lipped smile on his face as the Queen passed by him.

The fellow cadets had stern looks of composure on their faces, meaning William's emotion stood out even more. We wonder what Her Majesty, known for the great sense of humour, said to make William break a smile.

Prince William cracked a small smile during the ceremony

The monarch too, had a grin on her face, clearly knowing exactly what she was doing.

William was 34 at the time, and he paraded alongside 227 other cadets, wearing a black uniform with red sash.

The monarch also beamed after the greeting

His then-girlfriend, now-wife, Princess Kate was sat in the audience to watch William's graduation.

The Prince of Wales had a very close relationship with his late grandmother, and he penned a sweet message upon the news of her death.

He wrote: "On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

Princess Kate watched William graduate in 2006

"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives."

He concluded with the words: "I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."

