Princess of Wales reveals Prince Louis' first words after being told about Queen's death Princess of Wales reveals son's reaction to Queen's death

The Princess of Wales broke the heartbreaking news of the Queen's passing to her three children - and has now revealed what her youngest son Prince Louis said in response.

During the walkabout outside Windsor Castle, Kate spoke to wellwishers with one onlooker sharing that she heard Kate tell children next to her what the four-year-old had said about the Queen’s death.

WATCH: Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unite at Windsor for emotional walkabout

She said Kate told the children: "Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now."

Kate was reportedly "welling up" during the conversation.

The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales on their walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

William and Harry were joined by their wives Kate and Meghan and there was a stunned silence out the castle grounds when the four left their vehicle together.

Prince Louis with his great-grandma earlier in 2022

Dressed in black, the royals looked sombre as they stopped to shake the hands of teary fans who were standing behind a barrier. They were surrounded by police protection as they made their way around the crowds.

Both of the royal ladies opted for smart black dresses, while Princes William and Harry donned black suits.

Crowds broke into applause seeing the royals couples together with William, Kate, Harry and Meghan shaking hands with members of the public.

Kate greeted onlookers at Windsor Castle on Saturday

At one point William was handed a minature Paddington Bear toy, after the late monarch captured the hearts of the public during a skit with the famous character during her Jubilee celebrations.

They arrived and left in the same car after spending 40 minutes with the public, where they were handed flowers, baloons and other gifts.