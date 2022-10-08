Strictly's Tony Adams: meet the former Arsenal player's wife and five children Tony and dancer Katya are a popular duo on the dance show

Former football player and manager Tony Adams MBE is taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, paired up with professional dancer Katya Jones.

Tony, 55, is one of the oldest contestants in the 2022 competition but he's bringing all the fun and laughs to the show, and even sneaking the odd Arsenal reference into his routines. Away from the cameras, the sportsman is happily married and a father-of-five. Find out more about Tony's home life below…

Who is Tony Adams married to?

Tony has been married to his second wife, Poppy Teacher, since 2004 and they share three children together.

Tony Adams and his wife Poppy

Speaking to Tess Daly before he took to the dancefloor, Poppy gushed about her husband: "I have total confidence, I've never been so proud or so in love with him - and I'm going to proper cry."

Poppy is a whiskey heiress and often appears on Tony's Instagram page along with their children.

Tony dancing with Strictly's Katya Jones

Who is Tony Adams' ex-wife?

Tony was previously married to Jane Shea between 1992 and 1997, and the former couple share two children. Jane also has another daughter from a previous relationship.

According to MailOnline, Tony and Jane's marriage ended in 1997 as the pair fought addictions – Tony previously battled alcoholism and Jane with drug addiction.

The paper reports that by 2014, Jane had offended 28 times. She was jailed for twelve months for stealing handbags from guests at private parties and was also arrested after addict Teresa Tuppen, 44, was found dead in the back of her car by police. It's unclear where Jane is now.

Who are Tony Adams' children?

Tony is dad to Atticus, Hector and Iris who he shares with his wife Poppy. He also has two children from his previous marriage to Jane Shea, Oliver and Amber.

The family seems to be a tight-knit clan, and photos on Tony's Instagram page show how they supported each other through the pandemic by keeping life fun at home.

Tony with his wife and children

We absolutely love this snap below of the Adams family (come on, we had to write it!) dressing up in 80s lycra to keep fit in lockdown.

Tony posted: "#motivationmonday - Exercise this morning was an 80’s workout. #stayhome #staysafe #familytime."

The Adams clan ran a weekly quiz in lockdown

They even did a weekly family quiz to entertain themselves, once again dressing up. Tony posted: "Quiz Sunday - First to name all seven tube stations here and email me at office@tonyadams.uk.com wins an item of your choice from my merchandise!"

And look at this amazing birthday celebration for Tony's son Hector… they all put on a blond wig to look just like him!

When your family all look like you...

Captioning the above snap, Tony said: "Easter fun times! Happy Birthday @_hector_adams_6 I hope you were suitably mortified by us all dressing up as you and I can’t believe that although I bribed you, you still didn’t choose my cake as the winner of the Birthday Bake Off challenge."

