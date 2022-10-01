Strictly's Helen Skelton: see 10 cutest photos of the star's children The presenter is known for hosting Countryfile

Countryfile's presenter Helen Skelton is currently taking part in the 2022 series of Strictly with her dance partner Gorka Marquez, but away from the cameras, she is a devoted mum of three, who she shares with former husband Richie Myler.

Helen, 39, separated from rugby player Richie earlier this year, shortly after welcoming their third child together in December 2021. They are parents to Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and baby Elsie, nine months. Helen likes to keep her social media followers up to date on her family news and often shares photos of her brood.

See adorable photographs of Helen's children below…

Holiday time!

Aw, what a happy snap of Helen playing with baby Elsie in a pool with her sons splashing about in the background.

The TV host posted: "You wouldn't believe it but it's Cumbria. Hands up if you're from the Eden Valley and spent your summers in an unheated outdoor pool??"

Cute baby Elsie

Helen shared this super sweet photo of herself and baby girl Elsie in April. The star simply wrote: "On the town #saturdaynight."

Summer nights

Such a fun picture! Helen wrote: "Summer nights… playing out late with the boys... told me his teacher let them put their feet in their trays full of cold water under the table in class at school. Grateful mum. Hope you’re handling the heat."

Helen's parenting win

All parents will relate to this one! Helen recently rejoiced when she convinced her son to wear something other than a football kit for the evening.

Sharing a photo of her eldest son Ernie wearing a cool all-denim outfit consisting of some jeans and a hoodie, Helen wrote: "We did it @oliviagrace90 this kid chose to wear @toy.breaker INSTEAD OF A FOOTBALL KIT for a Friday evening trip out."

Brotherly love

What a gorgeous picture of Helen and Richie's boys Ernie and Louis.

Helen wrote: "For the one millionth time THAT IS THE RIGHT WAY ROUND. #boys #family #partytime."

A follower commented: "Great pic Helen..!!! They look ready to create havoc! Jumpers are cool…and their boots!"

Mum and son time

Aw, nothing beats a cuddle with your kids and we adored this post from Helen.

She wrote: "Just when you think you have broken your child (pretty sure I spoil him) they turn around and ask if you can use their pocket money to buy coffee for anyone who had to sleep outside because it’s cold, and can you put it online mum, because people sometimes watch you at work so they might copy you, then more people who need a coffee might get one...... not posting this to brag (trust me he’s often the worst behaved/wildest kid in the room/capable of the biggest meltdowns ) posting because he asked me to and sometimes kids have the best ideas."

School of rock

In possibly one of the cutest celebrity kid photos we've ever seen, here are Ernie and Louis all dressed up as rockstars.

"Grateful for teachers that make a day of maths seem like the best thing ever. We appreciate you," said Helen.

Pumpkin patch!

It was a day of fun at the pumpkin patch for Helen and Louis, with the famous mum telling fans: "HE IS A VAMPIRE ..... not a magician. Don’t anger the four-year-old...... ps once you're done with the pumpkins... soup, ratatouille or leave it out for wildlife."

Touching mum's bump

Helen shared this photo of her boys touching her baby bump and it really is too adorable. Little Louis looked so excited to have a new baby brother or sister.

The TV host simply captioned the post: "#grateful."

Sunny times

Helen and her sons looked to be having the best time on a warm summer holiday in this snap.

She wrote: "Sunset swims #grateful #holidays #squad #sunset #seaswims."

