Inside Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's week with their children Archie and Lilibet The Sussex family has been spending quality time together at home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a tough month with the sad passing of Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and being away from their two children Archie, three, and Lilibet, 15 months, for the late monarch's funeral.

Harry and Meghan were away for 17 days in total, first visiting Manchester and then Germany for charity events before returning to the UK when the Queen suddenly fell ill. Now back at their family home in Montecito, California, the royal couple are taking this week off to spend time with their children, HELLO! understands.

The Duchess' podcast Archetypes was paused during the official mourning period of Her Majesty The Queen, with the next episode due to return next week. So how are the Sussex family spending their time together this week, one wonders?

Harry and Meghan's eldest child Archie spends weekdays at his California pre-school, so we believe that the couple will be home with their youngest, Lilibet, during school hours.

The Sussex family

In a recent interview with The Cut for The New York Times website, Allison P. Davis revealed that Archie has gone back to school and is ready to begin going full days. In the same piece, Meghan divulged how Archie greets his parents at the school gates – and it's so adorable.

Allison P. Davis joined Meghan on the school run and following the experience, she wrote: "He's so excited to see her, repeating 'Momma, Momma, Momma' in his little voice, as he runs toward her that he leaves his lunchbox behind on the ground. She scoops him up in a big hug so full of genuine emotion that both close their eyes."

Allison continued: "We pull up to the house, and Archie leaps out. Harry is ending a phone call as Archie throws himself around his legs."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess also told Alison how she and Harry are teaching Archie about giving to those less fortunate and it sounds like the following caring act is a regular with the Sussexes.

She wrote that during the car ride: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

"At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars. 'I ate one!' Archie contributes."

Lilibet Diana, named after the late Queen Elizabeth II

Meanwhile, Lilibet is now in the toddler years at 15 months old and is likely very busy exploring the family's expansive house and grounds, where they have a play area and keep chickens.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Archetypes, Meghan mentioned that the kids currently have an "amazing" nanny named Lauren, who has been with the family for some time, so the couple has help with their children at home.

Harry and Meghan with Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother

Meghan's mother Doria lives fairly nearby and we imagine she is popping over to see the family this week too and spend time with her two grandchildren.