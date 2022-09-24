Why Strictly's Tony Adams finally quit drinking after 11-year alcohol addiction battle The former Arsenal player has been sober for 26 years

Former Arsenal footballer Tony Adams is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year, and while he's now the picture of health on the dancefloor, that hasn't always been the case.

The 55-year-old is an alcoholic, even taking to the pitch under the influence of alcohol on several occasions, but has been sober for 26 years, following a moment of clarity. "I drank too much, too often, for too long," he said on the Bryony Gordon Mad World podcast. On becoming sober after 11 and a half years of drinking, Tony said: "My life has been unbelievable since that day."

Speaking of his life pre-recovery, Tony said that alcohol suppressed all his thoughts and feelings, but he felt like he didn't want to live when he was drinking and it took hitting rock bottom to begin his journey to becoming sober.

"I have to remind myself, at the end of my drinking I did not want to live, but I didn't know how to kill myself. I was at 'jumping off point', we call it. I got there, and only then was I able to ask for help," he told The Guardian.

Now 26 years sober, the father-of-six still goes to therapy a couple of times a week, and founded the Sporting Chance Clinic, a charity that provides support for sports professionals with mental health and addiction issues.

Tony Adams is excited about appearing on Strictly Come Dancing this year

Speaking to the BBC about joining the Strictly line-up this year, the former English football player and manager said: "To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year's 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can't wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing."

Tony Adams founded a charity to help fellow addicts

The football legend is known for his 22-year career as a centre-back playing for both Arsenal and England. Having captained both teams, he is regarded as one of Arsenal's best-ever players and is a true icon of English football.

