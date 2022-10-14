Kate Hudson makes hilarious new birth story revelation about Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson made a hilarious revelation on this week's episode of The Graham Norton Show, and fans should brace themselves for a birth revelation involving her Hollywood legend mother, Goldie Hawn.

The 43-year-old How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days star appeared on the BBC late-night talk show alongside stars including actress-director Elizabeth Banks, Irish actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful. Kate couldn't divulge much about her role in Daniel Craig's Knives Out whodunnit sequel Glass Onion, but she stunned the audience by sharing what her mother, Goldie, did at the births of all three of Kate's children.

Speaking fondly of her 76-year-old mother, Kate said: "She likes to be very involved in my life. So much so that she came to the births of my children." Doctors and midwives don't always allow family members to be present, but Goldie went further than that – she got up close and personal...

Kate continued: "She just had to be there and was like right in my vagina with headlight reading glasses on!" All was well, however, as Kate reassured everyone, "it was like out of a comedy but as funny as it was, it was also this unbelievably emotional experience for both of us."

Kate chuckles as she shocked the audience

Kate showed that she is just as doting a mother to her only daughter Rani Rose when she celebrated the little girl's fourth birthday earlier this month. She shared a heartfelt post that read: "Our dreamy girl is 4 years today! Happy Birthday to Rani Rose! Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets every day with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today… the princess way #happybirthday."

Kate and her four-year-old daughter Rani Rose

Rani's father is Kate's partner of five years, Danny Fujikawa, and Kate also shares two sons, Ryder, 18 and ten-year-old Bingham with her ex-husband Chris Robinson. Fans love hearing Kate's anecdotes about their close-knit family's antics such as 'game nights' with Kate's brother Oliver Hudson, 43, and their stepfather Kurt Russell, 71.

Goldie Hawn cradles Kate in fabulous throwback pic

Like mother like daughter, Goldie recently gushed to Australian Women's Weekly that she believes "a good family is the answer to happiness", sweetly adding that "being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important".

Watch Kate and company had a great time on The Graham Norton Show

You can catch The Graham Norton Show on Friday 14 October at 10.40 pm (GMT) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

