Maggie Gyllenhaal has sweetest moment rarely seen lookalike daughter

Maggie Gyllenhaal's appearance at Paris Fashion Week caused a stir when fans spotted a sweet detail after a rare glimpse of her lookalike daughter.

Mother of two Maggie, 44, attended the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show with her 15-year-old daughter Ramona Starsgaard on Tuesday. The fashionably low-key lookalike pair sparked excitement as they made their way to the front row. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Maggie gently gripping her teenage daughter's finger as she waved at the cameras while Ramona initially kept her eyes down and hurried along. Their close connection was as clear as their remarkable resemblance.

WATCH: Maggie Gyllenhaal helps to create a ‘loving place’ where children can ‘thrive’

Maggie, who is the sister of Jake Gyllenhaal, rocked her usual gorgeous dark cropped hairstyle while Ramona's long thick brunette tresses fell in waves around her shoulders. Beneath her bangs, we spotted her piercing blue eyes, and wow - they're just like her mother's!

The mother and daughter wore Dior

While Maggie dressed in a long black wrap-around cocoon coat, Ramona opted for a shorter, grey speckled boxy coat and they both wore irresistibly quirky footwear.

Maggie's coat stopped just below her knees to reveal gorgeous vintage Victorian-style black netted lace-up boots. The boots looked just like Christian Dior's Naughtily-D Lace-Up Boots Black circa 2018. And Ramona wore preppy black and white loafers with long black socks.

Ramona has Maggie's striking blue eyes

Maggie married American actor Peter Sarsgaard in 2009, but they tend to keep their personal life out of the spotlight while continuing to successfully juggle their Hollywood careers and their family life.

The lookalike pair enjoyed front-row seats

In the past, the actress has opened up about motherhood and admitted she used to judge other moms until she had her own children. Speaking to Scholastic Parent & Child Maggie revealed: "I think so much of my judgment — not only about how people parent, but about people in general — went away when I became a mom."

