Kate Hudson shares baby throwback that has fans gushing over Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson took to social media on Mother's Day to share that her love for her mother Goldie Hawn knew no bounds.

The actress shared a rare snapshot of herself as a young toddler in her mother's arms, dressed in a red frock with a white frilled neck, socks, and shoes, making her look like a schoolgirl.

Her mom wore a red ensemble of her own, however, a dazzling red sequined dress as she simply stared at the camera while Kate adoringly pointed to her.

"My everything," she captioned her photograph, adding a: "Happy Mama's Day," for her mother, and fans were quickly enamored.

Leslie Mann dropped a flurry of heart emojis, while Sarah Hudson wrote: "Happy mommas day auntie godmother Goldie…I love you!"

"Watching #firstwivesclub you have an amazing mom beauty man!!! Xoxo," one fan wrote, with another saying: "My most favorite 'Mother - Daughter Duo.' Happy Mother's Day ladies!" and a third adding: "Looks like Kate Hudson holding baby Kate Hudson. Serious twins! Both beautiful ladies."

Kate shared a throwback in honor of Mother's Day

The mother-daughter acting duo are very close, spending time with each other's families constantly.

Goldie even shared a clip of herself enjoying a day of fun and slime with her granddaughters Rio, Oliver Hudson's daughter, and Kate's little Rani.

The two actresses even participated in a recent campaign for Stuart Weitzman together, not only showcasing their love for the brand but also each other.

Kate also spoke about how much the opportunity meant to her, saying in the official press release: "My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values."

The mother-daughter pair appeared in a Stuart Weitzman campaign together

"There's no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences, big and small. But, she also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together."

