Kate Hudson twins with lookalike daughter Rani - and it's uncanny

Kate Hudson already shares an incredibly close bond with her lookalike mother Goldie Hawn and fans are delighted to see that Kate is now twinning with her daughter Rani.

The How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress and her three-year-old wore identical honey-colored vests and posed together for photos, which Kate posted on Instagram on 4 July. Rani looked like a cute mini-me version of Kate as they lounged in the sunlight, both with their blonde hair undone.

Kate captioned the photos with a little yellow heart emoji and her 15.4 million strong Instagram fanbase adored the post. Reese Witherspoon wrote: "Mama & her girl" with heart emojis, and fellow actress Leslie Mann added lots of hearts too.

Kate and Rani adorable in matching vests

The fan comments were so enthusiastic, with one saying: "She looks just like her mama... adorable," and: "omg Kate - you are so perfect with your beautiful baby." A third commented that Kate and Rani are "both so cute and beautiful."

Mother and daughter's uncanny resemblance

While Hollywood actresses Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore also liked the post, more than one fan asked about the matching outfits, commenting: "Love the matching tanks! Where are they from?"

Kate is a proud mother to children Ryder, 18, Bingham, ten, and three-year-old Rani. Her oldest was born during her marriage to rocker Chris Robinson, and she was then engaged to Bingham's dad, Muse musician, Matt Bellamy, before finding love with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who is little Rani's dad.

Kate and Goldie's close bond

Kate and Rani aren't the only celebrity mother and daughter who love to twin and impress fans with their style. Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia, four, also have a huge 15 million Instagram following of fans who keenly check for updates on the well-coordinated pair.

When Serena isn't posting photos and videos of her tennis highlights, she loves posting cute dance routines of her and her "forever bestie" daughter in matching designer looks.

