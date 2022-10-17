Jools Oliver, Amanda Holden and Kym Marsh remember their babies gone too soon with heartbreaking tributes One in four people in the UK experience pregnancy or baby loss

Baby Loss Awareness Week ran from 9 – 15 October and several celebrity mums shared tributes to their babies gone too soon with their social media followers.

The charity Tommy's created the 'Wave of Light', a moment at 7pm on 15 October in which people across the world lit a candle to remember much-loved babies who had passed away.

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools, who shares five children with the TV chef, took to her Instagram page on Sunday to post a photo of a lit candle in memory of her babies.

Jools, 47, wrote: "Lighting our candle tonight to remember all those little babies who were lost too soon x remembering our 5 little beings always and forever [heart symbol] and baby Archie xxx."

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden also paid tribute to her little boy Theo who sadly left the world too soon.

Sharing a video of a candle being lit, she wrote: "I am honoured you chose us to be your parents for a moment on earth but forever in our hearts ..our angel boy #Theo #waveoflight @tommys Goodnight my angel .. dedicated to you from Mummy x."

Amanda Holden with her husband and daughters

Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh remembered her baby boy Archie as well.

Kym shared with fans: "Today is baby loss awareness day. Today is a day to get people talking, and to remember all of our babies that were taken too soon. I am a mother who lost her child. I am one in 4. We are a family who lost a piece of us. I know that pain and I also know how important it is to talk, to listen, to share.

"Tonight at 7pm we will light a candle for all of those precious babies who were taken too soon. They will never be forgotten and in their names we will continue to make change.

"Archie, I promise to always do you proud. In our hearts and our voices your name and memory will live on. We love you always and forever."

Kym's fellow former Hear'Say bandmate Myleene Klass has sadly also experienced losing a baby and posted: "#Waveoflight We may not be able to hold you in our arms but we will forever hold you in our hearts @tommys #miscarriageandme."

Here at HELLO!, our hearts go out to these four ladies and all people who have experienced the heartache of losing a baby.

For help and support on baby loss please visit tommys.org

