Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares heartfelt abortion rights post

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools has posted in support of abortion rights on her Instagram Stories, after suffering her own pregnancy losses.

The 47-year-old mother of five shared the message on Thursday evening, captioning the post with a simple: "This…' and a heart emoji.

The post by activism and inclusion group @strong.ass.women read: "You don't have to love abortion. You can dislike it. Maybe it even makes you sad. The way you view abortion is up to you. If you don't like abortion, you can advocate for proper sex education, access to birth control and things that have been shown to lower unplanned pregnancies.

"You don't have to like abortion. But what you can't do is disrespect somebody for having an abortion. You can't take away that choice from women because you don't like it. Your emotions are not somebody else's responsibility. Your emotions aren't more important than anyone else's bodily autonomy. You don't have to like abortion, but you have to respect other people's right and that includes the right to safe, accessible, abortion."

Women in America have been rocked by news that they may soon lose their legal right to abortion, as revealed in a leaked Politico document from the country's Supreme Court.

According to BBC News, the court is thought to want to overturn America's 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalised abortion. If this happens the country's individual states would be able to ban abortion if they wished. The ruling is expected in late June or early July.

It's clear from Jools' post that this issue is extremely close to her heart.

The TV chef's wife has experienced five miscarriages, her first happening before she and Jamie welcomed their youngest child River. The second miscarriage left Jools with PTSD.

Speaking to on the Life & Soul podcast, Jools revealed: "I get flashbacks that I’m going to have to live with the rest of my life and that is really hard."

By speaking out about her experience, Jools hoped to raise awareness about the lack of aftercare for women who have suffered a miscarriage.

She said: "You cannot pack someone off and say 'Off you go. Go and pass your baby and you’ll be fine'. I don’t know how they can do that, I don’t know why they do that. Why aren’t they calling you everyday and saying 'Darling, it’s me I’m your midwife. How much blood loss have you had? How do you feel?'"

