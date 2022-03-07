Revealed: Jamie and Jools Oliver's comments on having a sixth baby

Chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are the proud parents of five children: Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, Buddy, 11, and five-year-old River.

The happy couple, who have bravely been candid about suffering multiple miscarriages, have both spoken out in recent years about whether they will expand their family and have a sixth child, with Jamie recently telling The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X: "I don't think so but… No, listen, I don't have a choice in this. I know they say it takes two to tango. Not in my house."

Chris Moyles then recalled: "I was with Jamie and Jools… and I think I made a joke about them having 98 children and Jamie goes, 'Yeah, we're done now,' and then Jools looked and went, 'Although one more might be nice,' and Jamie looked at her. I think I walked away."

Laughing, Jamie, 46, replied: "It was uncomfortable! She's just so maternal and she's got so much love to give I can't… but what do you do? I just keep saying, 'But what about me? Don't worry about the kids! Moi!' That's the great thing about a dog. I've never seen anyone in my family more pleased to see me!"

The Oliver family

Jools, 47, previously said she might use IVF to try to have a sixth child after suffering five miscarriages, revealing: "Once you have these miscarriages you are always like, this baby is meant to be here, I have to keep trying.

"So I have thought about IVF because having researched it and spoken to some amazing people, it seems like the right option for my age. But you know that it's hard because also I've got a partner you know, I've got to think about him I'm not so sure he's that keen to do it that way. So I don't want to push anything, because I'm very lucky."

Jools shared a snap of her children on River's birthday

Back in 2000, Jamie appeared on The Joe Wicks Podcast and confessed his wife is "literally nuts" for wanting to expand their brood since they are already doting parents to five children.

"Who's the one who wants all the kids, is it Jools?" asked the Body Coach star, to which Jamie replied: "Jools. She's literally nuts and she wants another one. It's definitely an interesting one but it's her thing right, that's all she's ever dreamt of and that's the thing that makes her truly happy."

He added: "She just loves being a mother and for that I'm grateful, but I think, you know, at 45, we're sort of probably on the limits."

And speaking on the Made By Mammas podcast with Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton the same year, Jools said of having a sixth child: "I really do, I really do but I've just had three miscarriages since then and I'm thinking… and a recent one three weeks ago and I'm thinking: 'No,' I dunno. I do want to, but I've got to mentally check that it's a good idea to do. And also physically because I am 45 as I always say, nearly 46. So it's a little bit dodgy.

"Jamie is still up for it, kind of… not really. I haven't got long, maybe another year and then I really will just shut that chapter off because I am very happy and I am pretty full up at the moment as it is. But just that little baby, it's a terrible thing to keep wanting something and you can't help it," she explained.

