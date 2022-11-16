Prince George and his siblings follow mum Princess Kate's lead for good cause The royal children attend Lambrook School

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, and this week they've embarked on a special campaign that's close to their mum's heart.

REVEALED: Heartbreaking reason Princess Kate left £28k-a-year all-girl boarding school

The children joined in with the rest of the school for Anti Bullying week, donning odd socks and attending a workshop for the good cause.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the moment Princess Charlotte schools Prince George on etiquette

Lambrook shared all on their Instagram page, writing: "With pupils wearing odd socks yesterday, an insightful Anti Bullying workshop series today and our Anti-Bullying Ambassadors sharing their training with their peers, we are working this week & every week to celebrate our differences & support each other #antibullyingweek."

The image they included in the post was a sweet snap of four pupils showing off their odd socks along with their plaid skirt uniforms.

Lambrook school marked Anti-Bullying Week

It's been a busy month for extra curricular activities at their private school as earlier in the month they took part in an apple picking day at the on-site orchard.

The post showed a group of pupils gathered around an apple presser outside, and the caption read: "Apple pressing, apple collecting and eating, an 'apple tree walk', apple cake, apple juice and the chance to share expertise with younger year groups - it was a wonderful celebration of all things apples in our orchard today #appleday."

The royal children started a new school this year

The school is clearly keen to push non-academic subjects as well as encouraging success with the core topics. The wide-ranging activities the royal children and their fellow students can partake in include tap dancing, bagpipe playing and swimming.

George, Charlotte and Louis started this school in September this year and are set to be enjoying it.

REVEALED: Where the royal family went to school and university - see who broke tradition

DISCOVER: Princess Kate & Prince William: Shock as teacher at George and Charlotte's former school arrested

When Princess Kate and Prince William stepped out in front of crowds in Sandringham back in September, the Princess reassured the public that they were all okay.

A member of the public, Lydia Bailey, told PEOPLE : "Kate said the children have settled in nicely with their new school and have new friends."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.