Prince William and Princess Kate's children's special place for mourning the Queen at school The royals will have a quiet place to go and contemplate

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis started a new school earlier this month, and it has a special place for them to pay tribute to their late grandmother, the Queen, who died on 8 September.

DISCOVER: How Prince William & Princess Kate are helping their children cope with grief at home

Lambrook school's website explains that they have an on-site Christian chapel, which could provide sanctuary for the grieving royals.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate opens up about how her children are coping after the death of the Queen

The religious building was constructed in 1904 and it was then enlarged in the 1950s.

The website adds: "Our Chapel is valued as the quiet centre of Lambrook, presenting all those who enter with an opportunity to pause for reflection in the midst of the busyness of School life."

Lambrook has a chapel for the children to go and reflect

It hosts four services a week, including a Saturday morning service which the parents and the families of pupils can also attend.

On Thursday, Prince William and Princess Kate appeared in front of crowds at Sandringham, to view the sea of floral tributes.

READ: The Queen's funeral: Everything you need to know about royal guests, date, location and more

MORE: Royal photographer reveals real reason Prince William invited Meghan Markle on walkabout

When asked how her children were coping, Princess Kate revealed: "The children are doing well and they are being looked after at school." However, one crowd member was told George was said to understand the loss of his great-grandmother more than his younger siblings. One well-wisher also explained: "She said they were keeping things as normal as possible for the children.

Princess Kate greeted crowds on Thursday alongside her husband

"She says the children were settling in well to their new school and Kate was grateful for the support. I joked I had to be quick because I had to do the school run and she said she was heading back to London to do it as well."

The royal couple's three children are nine, seven and four and they started at their new school on 8 September, the same day Her Majesty died aged 96 at Balmoral. When reports broke of the Queen being ill, Prince William rushed to Balmoral to see his grandmother, while his wife Princess Kate remained in Windsor to collect the children from school.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.