Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' surprising school activity revealed The Wales' children are in their first term

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are in their first term at their new school, Lambrook, and they've taken part in a wholesome day within the idyllic grounds.

MORE: 8 times Prince George proved he's a mummy's boy

The Lambrook School Instagram feed shared a glimpse into one of the school's extra-curricular activity days. It showed a group of pupils gathered around an apple presser outside, and the caption read: "Apple pressing, apple collecting and eating, an 'apple tree walk', apple cake, apple juice and the chance to share expertise with younger year groups - it was a wonderful celebration of all things apples in our orchard today #appleday."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adorable video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' school

The royal children's school is keen to push non-academic subjects as well as encouraging success with the core topics. The wide-ranging activities include tap dancing, bagpipe playing and swimming.

READ: Prince William and Kate's 22 royal parenting tricks

They'll also spend a lot of time in Lambrook's beautiful chapel, where there are four services a week and pupils' families, as well as outside speakers, attend on Saturdays.

The pupils had a wholesome day apple picking and pressing

The little ones will also be learning about the importance of sustainability – an issue their grandfather Prince Charles is particularly passionate about.

Every class has a veg patch, there are lessons on ecology and the food industry, and pupils planted 300 saplings last year to reduce their carbon footprint. The school also houses rabbits which the children are welcome to pet at lunchtimes.

MORE: Prince William & Duchess Kate's school night dinners for their children are so wholesome

READ: Princess Kate & Prince William: Shock as teacher at George and Charlotte's former school arrested

The private school fees increase as the students go up through the years. The fee is £4,389 per term for Nursery, which is where Prince Louis is, and this totals £13,167 across all three terms.

Years three and four are categorised as 'lower school' and come in at £6,448 per term, meaning Princess Charlotte's education will set her parents back £19,344 per year.

The royal children attend Lambrook School

Years five – eight are £6,999 per term meaning Prince George will be the most expensive child in school for the family, totalling £20,997.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.