Princess Kate & Prince William: Shock as teacher at George and Charlotte's former school arrested The teacher has plead guilty

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be distressed by the latest news from Thomas's Battersea.

The royal couple's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, both attended the school up until earlier this year, when they moved to Lambrook School near Ascot.

It has now been revealed that the Deputy Head of Pastoral of Thomas's, Matthew Smith, has pled guilty to child exploitation offences.

Notably, the charges do not relate to children at the prestigious school. Mr Smith only joined the school in September, by which time both the Prince and Princess had left.

Mr Smith only started at Thomas's Battersea in September

According to MailOnline, the school told parents in an email that he had been terminated immediately in the wake of his guilty plea.

Mr Smith, from Southwark, pleaded guilty to distributing indecent images of children, and inciting the sexual exploitation of children. A sentencing hearing will take place at a later date at Southwark Crown Court.

According to the publication, school principals Tobyn Thomas and Ben Thomas told parents in a statement: "I do not for a minute underestimate the shocking and deeply concerning nature of this news. Our focus right now is on our pupils, parents and colleagues."

Little Prince George pictured on his first day at school

The message went on to explain that while pupils must be informed of Mr Smith's immediate departure, the school has no intentions of "elaborating further" on the reasons behind his dismissal.

"We will need to work together to respond to children's questions in an age-appropriate way," they said. "If you are unsure of what to say to your child, and would like further guidance, please do not hesitate to contact any of the following members of our leadership team."

George, Charlotte and Louis now attend Lambrook School

The school accommodates boys and girls between four and 13; prospective two and three-year-olds are called in for an assessment to determine their suitability, although the test relies on natural intelligence rather than academia.

Fees are set at £5,868 per term at age four and increase to £6,628 from the age of seven.

Every day starts with a handshake, and good eye contact is also important, with children expected to be "unfailingly courteous and polite". Emphasis is also placed on the need to 'Be Kind' – the school's most important rule, according to its website.

