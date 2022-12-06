Savannah Guthrie receives hilarious message from her son following her absence from Today He made sure his preferences were heard loud and clear!

Savannah Guthrie only recently recovered and returned to the Today Show after a bout with the flu, but it appears her children are already putting her to work.

The host shared a glimpse of her family dynamics at home, and revealed how her children have no issue with voicing their needs and complaints when their mom is making them food for the day.

The star has two children with her husband Michael Feldman, who she married in 2014. They welcomed their first and only daughter, Vale, the year they were married, and their son, Charles Max, who often goes by Charley, is days away from turning seven.

It's the latter's strong-willed nature that was revealed on Savannah's Instagram Stories early on Tuesday morning, and that even in the rush of an early morning he makes sure his needs are met.

The mother-of-two shared a cheeky glimpse into what her son is really like, and what his food preferences are, with a strict message he left for his mom.

Savannah posted a hilarious photo of a sign with what appears to be grease thumbprints stained on it, but more importantly, written in all caps and with a permanent marker was: "No 'cechup' for Charley," revealing his aversion to ketchup.

Savannah's encounter with the message sounds too funny

"Geez okay message received," his mom wrote, later revealing the sneaky way Charley ensured his food request would be seen.

Another photo shared on Instagram Stories revealed that the six-year-old had conveniently stuck his blue card with the very important message in between two cabinets, so it would be sticking out and very noticeable for those in charge of his lunch.

The star recently overcame a bout with the flu

"Why are kids obsessed with signage," the Today show host joked, implying that it's not the first time her children let their opinions known via cheeky written messages.

The hilarious post comes just days after she recovered from the flu, and just a day after she returned to the Today Show.

