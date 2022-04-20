Savannah Guthrie reveals 'Easter miracle' with touching family photo The Today show host has two children

Savannah Guthrie's Easter was made all the more special after she captured a heartwarming moment which she shared on Instagram.

The mom-of-two delighted in posting a photo of her daughter, Vale, and son, Charles, who were sweetly hugging one another in a rare tender embrace.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie speaks candidly about family life - 'I feel guilty all the time'

Taking to her stories, Savannah posted the snapshot of her children beaming for the camera, with Vale's face sporting some seasonal facepaint.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's son sends adorable message to his sister

She captioned it: "This hug lasted exactly one millisecond," before adding: "#EASTERMIRACLES," proving she struggles with the same parenting issues as everyone else.

Just ahead of the holidays, Savannah celebrated something very exciting in her career as she was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie dons beautiful dress for Oscars date night with husband Mike Feldman

MORE: Savannah Guthrie salutes co-star Jenna Bush Hager for new book

Savannah took the opportunity to speak at the event and made a very surprising confession about her work as a celebrated TV star.

Savannah captured the miracle moment

She revealed that she lost her first local television news job at the age of 21 after only ten days.

"It was in Butte, Montana," the Today star said. "It was humble but I was darn lucky to get that job. The mom-of-two added that she had "spent every dime I had moving up there".

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares sweet moment with fan at work

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager recalls moment she 'began bawling' when twin sister Barbara went into labor six weeks early

Savannah continued. "I enthusiastically started my job in this tiny station with a newsroom staff of four, including me. Right away I was shooting, and reporting, and editing.

Savannah regularly shares updates with her children

"I was doing it, I was Butte, Montana's Diane Sawyer for ten days. That is when management called the meeting and closed the station. My TV career was over, and it hadn't even lasted two weeks."

She added: "If you had told that girl, lying on her bed and crying, humiliated and kind of too broke to even get home, that one day she'll be here, in this company, receiving this honor, all the old rusty mining equipment in Butte, Montana could not have lifted her jaw off the floor."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.