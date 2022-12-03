GMA's Amy Robach comments on relationship with T.J. Holmes as daughters show support The co-stars have had quite the week

Good Morning America's Amy Robach is currently navigating what has been a difficult few days as cozy photos of her and T.J. Holmes were revealed.

But the busy mom-of-two has put on a brave face and continued her hosting duties with her GMA:3 co-star despite the unwanted publicity.

Now, the Daily Mail have exclusively reported that when quizzed outside the NY home she was moving out of on Friday, she said: "It's been great. I've gotten a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I'm happy to be going to work".

While Amy deleted her Instagram account shortly after the news was broken by the Daily Mail, her daughters, Ava and Annalise, have maintained theirs and photos show how they've been supporting their famous mom.

It appears the trio celebrated Thanksgiving together and enjoyed a trip to Prague in the Czech Republic.

They looked carefree and beaming in photos they all shared - including Amy before she removed her photos.

Two weeks prior to their mother-daughter adventure, Amy and T.J. were photographed in Upstate New York for a romantic weekend getaway.

Amy spent Thanksgiving in Prague supported by her daughters

Amy was with her daughters in Prague shortly after she was photographed on vacation with T.J.

In the pictures T.J. could be seen grabbing Amy's bottom as they removed groceries from the car. They were also snapped holding hands in the back of a car.

Amy is incredibly close to her daughters, who she raised along with her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue.

The pair reportedly broke up in August, at the same time as T.J. is said to have split from his wife, Marilee Fiebig.

Amy and T.J. Holmes have continued to present their GMA show throughout

Neither Amy nor T.J. have addressed the relationship, but they did tease news of their alleged affair while presenting on GMA on Friday together.

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," said 45-year-old T.J live on air. "I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in."

Amy then began laughing and added: "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend — and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

