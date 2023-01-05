When we catch up with James and Ola Jordan for their New Year HELLO! parenting column, poor Ola is feeling a little under the weather and has almost lost her voice due to a flu bug. "I'll have to do most of the talking," James tells us. "It's all about me today," he jokes.

It's been a busy few weeks for the professional dancers who made their name on Strictly Come Dancing, as they have just launched their new workout programme Dance Shred and showcased their incredible combined six stone weight loss.

However, amongst all the excitement of their new business, Ola and James are worried about their two-year-old daughter's health, because her hearing is impaired following a recent ear infection.

Below, they share their concerns with us and also tell us about Ella's wonderful Christmas…

Ella's health problem

James: Ella's hearing hasn't been right since she had an ear infection before Christmas. It's really bad, and it's getting to the point now where it's a little bit worrying because she can't hear us talk.

She got the ear infection about six weeks ago, to the point where she was screaming in the middle of the night in so much pain. So we took her to the doctors and tried to get her on antibiotics, which she couldn't take all of because she kept throwing it up. I don't know why it's 2023 and they can't make antibiotics taste good for young children. It frustrates me.

Her hearing hasn't got back to normal since then - in fact, it's getting worse. The doctor is going to call us tomorrow. We took Ella to a private ENT about a month ago and he said her hearing would come back, but it hasn't.

I said to Ola, 'It's like she's only got 20 per cent hearing'. Ella actually reads our lips now, which is scary and upsetting.

She's being quite naughty at the moment and I think it's because she's getting frustrated as she can't hear. And she's going 'Eh?' all the time. She fell over yesterday as well, which is very unusual for her, in the kitchen on the tiles. She broke her fall with her face and cut her lip.

Ola: I don't know how that happened because we were with her.

James: I don't know if that's because of her hearing or maybe she just lost her balance. So I want to get her hearing sorted out.

Ella shows off her new ice cream shop

Ella loved Christmas

James: Ella absolutely loved Christmas, it was so amazing.

Ola: She loves playing a game selling pretend ice creams, so the family clubbed together and got her a wooden ice cream shop and she loves it. She loves taking money off you and selling her ice creams. Even last night going up to bed she said, 'Mummy I love my ice cream shop'.

James: She's got fruit and vegetables too; it's a proper shop. She's very cute.

Ella plays with her new Christmas present

Mum and dad go on Lorraine

Ola: Yesterday morning we did the Lorraine show so we got up early and left in the car. Ella was asleep and didn't have a clue that we went. It was so great to see Lorraine and talk about Dance Shred. She is such a pro and mad us feel so welcome.

When Ella woke up, my sister was here with my mum and dad. They said she did go, 'Oh no, where's mummy and daddy?' but she was fine. When we got home she was so excited to see us.

Mum Ola with Ella at home this Christmas

When we wake up in the morning, obviously she's in the middle – still! – and she just wants cuddles from us both, and I suppose this is the thing, what we love and why we let her do it.

James: We know it's not right probably, but what is right? Everyone's different.

First trip away from Ella

Ola: My mum and dad have been staying with us a while, helping look after Ella when we were working in December. They're going back home to Poland on the weekend.

There were three days where we were away – the first time in our lives we left Ella overnight on her own with other people. We were working away in London and the snow fell meaning we couldn't travel home at Ella's bedtime as we'd planned to. But it was out of our control.

James: So we had to stay in a hotel and leave Ella with the grandparents.

Ola: So mummy and daddy had a night out! After the first day of filming we got dressed up and went out for dinner.

James: Then I thought I was going to get lucky when I got back to the hotel and I got the worst cramps ever!!

Ola: Because obviously we were dancing all day…

James: So I was up till 4am screaming with cramps.

Ola: I thought I was going to have a lovely night's sleep – but no, I was looking after James and his cramps all night.

Plans for 2023

James: We really want to take Ella to a new sports class, because she's started doing flips on our beds which is really funny.

Ola: She loves sport and football, things like that. She's very active. We need to sign her up to a new club. It's her birthday coming up in February too so we need to put our thinking caps on about that.

James: We're hoping to move into our new house in April/ May time which is exciting.

Ola: Oh, the other day Ella said, 'Mummy, I want to go home'. I said, 'What do you mean, we are home'. She said, 'No I want to go home to the light house, the big house.' It had loads of light there. I asked, 'Do you mean the house with the swimming pool?' and she said, 'Yes mummy'. She'll love the new house and we'll make a special bedroom for her. And we're going to make the study into a little playroom.

Ella: I want a pink and blue one, and a pink chair and a small chair, a blue one.

James: She's designing it I think!

Ola: So I'm hoping the lounge will be an adult space again – but it's opposite the playroom door so… I want to teach her that the lounge is a no-go zone, unless she wants to watch a movie.

James: I want to get her a really big climbing frame in the garden and things like that, that she wasn't able to have in the last house as we'd have to go into the basement for her to use. The new house will suit her much better.

Ola: We'd also love to try for another baby this year. This is it for me. I've lost all my weight, I'm happy where I am, now I'd love to try for another baby.

But I want to keep on top of the weight because I don't want to get into the place I was in before. I did gain a lot of weight through pregnancy and I don't want to do that again. I'm going to dance through it and try and stay healthy this time.

