Ola Jordan admits she 'pretended to be happy' before incredible body transformation The professional dancer lost 3.5st

Strictly star Ola Jordan has candidly revealed how she had to pretend to be happy before embarking on her incredible fitness journey.

Sharing an insight into her body transformation, the professional dancer posted two photos of herself both before and after her dramatic weight loss.

The mum-of-one looked sensational in her vibrant green bikini which did well to highlight her sculpted abs and gym-honed legs.

"I can't quite believe that was me a few months ago! As you know I wasn't happy although I tried to pretend that I was," Ola penned in the caption.

She continued: "All I can say is these days I'm not turning down invitations to go out anymore. My confidence is just next level now."

Ola embarked on a five-month fitness journey

Fans raced to heap praise on the TV star, with one writing: "You look amazing [flame emoji] Well done," whilst a second remarked: "Well done. You look fantastic. And a great motivation to get fit."

"You are always gorgeous Ola, now you look sensational!" gushed a third, and a fourth added: "What I like about your post is that it's real, no photoshop pictures of before and after."

Ola and James lost six and a half stone between them

Ola's candid admission comes after the pro dancer revealed her impressive weight loss alongside her husband, James. Discussing their transformation on Instagram, Ola revealed: "I think we both needed that wake-up call and realisation where we'd got ourselves to. We needed to change our ways and be healthy for Ella. We needed to keep healthy for her."

Chiming in agreement, James went on to say: "Because we were unhealthy. We went to the doctor and were both told we were in the obese category. Which for us as professional dancers, to be told that you're obese wasn't very nice."

The couple are proud parents to daughter, Ella

Sharing the secret to their transformation, the couple explained how they used a combination of exercise and watching what they ate as well as portion control, while still allowing themselves to eat a little of what they want.

The duo have since released their own 'Dance Shred Plan' which combines some power fitness moves alongside some of their favourite dance steps.

