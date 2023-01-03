Strictly's Ola Jordan stuns in plunging catsuit after dropping four dress sizes

Strictly star Ola Jordan donned the most incredible skintight catsuit on Monday after dropping four dress sizes within the space of five months.

Over on Instagram, the 40-year-old professional dancer delighted fans when she posted a video of herself rediscovering one of her "favourite outfits".

Dressed up to the nines, the mum-of-one looked radiant in her statement catsuit complete with a lace floral design and glittering silver gems. Ola's plunging number, which went all the way down to her navel, did well to accentuate her gym-honed physique after the star lost 3.5st.

Oozing confidence, Ola elevated her glam getup with a bouncy blow-dry and a touch of sultry makeup. In the caption, the Strictly pro penned: "Am so glad I kept this in the back of my wardrobe! My classic catsuit," followed by a cat emoji.

Ola showed off her incredible transformation

She went on to say: "Back in the summer I dug it out as motivation to keep me going when we'd both decided we needed to get off our bums and make a change. But I didn't think I'd ever be able to get back in it!

"Maybe you have something in your wardrobe you'd like to get back into? Let me know what - maybe your wedding dress?! It's a great way to keep you focussed if you've decided this is the year you're doing to get fit and healthy."

The couple shared their weight loss secrets

Fans raced to heap praise on the TV star, with one writing: "Oh my daysssssss you look sensational," whilst a second gushed: "Well done [clapping emoji] THE catsuit of all catsuits".

"Wow wow wow awesome achievement!!!" enthused a third, and a fourth added: "Fabulous! You were queen of the catsuit on Strictly".

Ola's stunning update comes after the dancer unveiled her staggering body transformation in December. After steadily gaining weight over the summer, Ola and her husband, James, managed to shift six stone in weight between them.

Ola and James tied the knot in 2003

James' weight has dropped from 15 stone 6 lbs to 12 stone 7 lbs, while Ola has gone from 11 stone 9 lbs to 8 stone 3 lbs. Previously a size 14, she is now a size six.

Sharing the secret to their weight loss, Ola revealed: "Ella always copies me with a bit of dancing, then we put in some exercises like squats in between the dancing – Ella would copy that.

"It just turned into a regular thing, with Ella saying, 'Mummy come and do this with me. Mummy let's do some stretches, let's do some exercising'. She sort of prompted me in doing that as well."

