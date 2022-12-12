'My little snow princess!’ James and Ola Jordan share cute snaps of toddler Ella The professional dancers enjoyed the wintery weather

Former Strictly dancers James and Ola Jordan have shared the most adorable photographs of their two-year-old daughter Ella having the best time in the snow.

Much of the UK enjoyed a surprise snow day on Monday and it looks like the Jordans were lucky with their snowfall in Kent, where they live. Mum Ola posted three photos of little Ella; the first showing their daughter standing in a snowy garden scene, with the star writing: "My little snow princess."

In the snap, Ella was all wrapped up warmly in a matching cream hat and scarf set, with a cosy, black coat, trousers and boots. She looked to be loving the snow.

Doting dad James commented: "My beautiful little girl."

Sweet Ella in the snow

The couple's followers adored the cute picture too, with one telling them: "Aww. Ella looks like she’s having fun, hope she’s fully recovered for being unwell. Take care & God bless you all."

Another wrote: "This is a gorgeous little princess.. .a little mini me Ola.. you guys must be so proud." A third said: "She’s a little poppet."

Ella's peaceful moment in the snow

Ola shared a second photo of Ella in the snow with her eyes closed, which prompted one fan to comment: "Second one looks like a Christmas wish, so beautiful."

In the third photo we see the Jordans posing together – and they look very well coordinated in their matching black outfits. Ola looked amazing in her leather leggings. She captioned the picture: "Having fun in the snow."

A follower reacted: "Awww gorgeous photo of you all such a beautiful family."

The Jordan family enjoying the wintery weather

Ola and James recently spoke exclusively to HELLO! about their house move, which saw them leave their much-loved home for rented house nearby while their new home is being finished.

James told us: "It is what it is. We've done it for her [Ella]. Yeah, we’ve moved out of an amazing home, but it didn't suit us with Ella and we feel we can hopefully give her a better life somewhere else.

"The new house is nice – obviously nowhere near as big as our last house, but our last house was four floors. The new house has five bedrooms but over two floors, so more mainstream."

He added: "The new house is more kid-friendly. I wouldn't say it’s the forever home but it's good for the foreseeable future."

