The sweet ways Frankie Bridge announced her pregnancies Discover how The Saturdays star announced her pregnancies with sons Carter and Parker

Frankie Bridge can be relied upon to be right on trend, whether she's wowing fashion fans on the Loose Women panel or announcing her baby news on live TV or social media.

The 33-year-old juggles her ITV presenting duties with being the proud mum of boys Carter Bridge, seven, and Parker Bridge, nine, but she always makes a little time for sharing her exciting announcements in the most creative way. Fans love Frankie's updates and one particular baby announcement on Twitter marked a very memorable moment for her followers – and her husband, former Southampton footballer Wayne Bridge.

Frankie Bridge's pregnancy announcement with son Carter

In January 2015, Frankie's appearance on the BBC's The One Show gave viewers much more than they had anticipated. The Strictly Come Dancing star announced the sad news that she would be pulling out of the Strictly tour on her doctor's orders. However, the announcement took an uplifting turn when she revealed that it was because she was pregnant with her second child!

The first photos of baby Carter made fans swoon

Frankie explained that she was only just recovering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which is an acute form of morning sickness. The condition became well known when Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Kate had suffered from the acute illness during her pregnancies with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Frankie styled her bump like a pro many events

The One Show host and Celebrity Gogglebox star Zoe Ball was visibly delighted with Frankie's news and echoed fans when she exclaimed: "It's wonderful news, congratulations to Frankie, Wayne and baby Parker. We're going to miss you on tour, Frankie."

Frankie Bridge's pregnancy announcement with son Parker

Back in May 2013 the Saturdays singer took to her Twitter account to announce that she and Wayne, whom she married at Woburn Abbey the following year, were expecting their first child together.

Mollie's twitter post sparked a huge outpouring of love

Frankie, née Sandford wrote: "Some big news from me today! Wayne and I are having a baby. We are both SO happy and can't wait for his or hers arrival!"

Baby Parker arrived in time to join in on the big day

Saturdays bandmate Mollie King promptly shared a photo of herself and fellow bandmates Una Healy and Vanessa White as they happily gathered around a Frankie and pointed at her bump. Mollie captioned the snap: "Now the big question is: which baby names go well with Bridge?" which prompted an onslaught of keen fans to suggest all sorts of names.

