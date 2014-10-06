Frankie Bridge reveals wedding photos starring baby Parker

Frankie Bridge has unveiled the first photos from her wedding to Wayne Bridge on her Instagram page.



The Saturdays singer and current Strictly Come Dancing contestant delighted fans when she posted the throwback snaps from her July nuptials.



"What an amazing day," Frankie, 25, wrote alongside one snap of the bride and her groom.

Wayne Bridge and Frankie married in a romantic countryside estate ceremony in July



Her strapless, sweetheart neckline tulle gown is on display in its full glory, with Frankie completing her bridal look with a jewelled hair accessory. The former S Club Juniors star gazes adoringly at her dapper new husband as he holds her hand.



Another photo that Frankie captioned "Made even better by this little man" showed the brunette beauty with the two important men in her life – Wayne, 34, and their near one-year-old son Parker. The couple plant a loving kiss on their little bundle of joy, who is sporting a Mohawk for the occasion, as he is captured chuckling at the camera.

Wayne Bridge and Frankie welcomed their first child Parker in October 2013



Frankie and her footballer partner tied the knot in July in front of family and friends, including the bride's bandmates Una Foden, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White.



The ceremony took place at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire, with guests moving on to celebrate the reception in a marquee erected in the grounds of the picturesque country estate.