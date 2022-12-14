Frankie Bridge beams as she cradles tiny baby: 'Christmas came early' The Loose Women star is a mum of two

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge is a doting mum to two boys and she often shares updates from her gorgeous family home online, but on Tuesday she shared a surprising photo cradling a newborn baby.

The singer uploaded the snap to her Instagram Stories, where she was pictured alongside her husband Wayne Bridge and a brand new piece of art for their home. "I'll take the art and the baby… thanks," joked Frankie as she snuggled up to the little one.

The star makes no secret of the fact that she loves tiny babies and often shares photos of cuddling up to her friends' little ones. In October, Frankie shared a sweet snap of her meeting the son of Jodie Care, Rocco – Jodie shares her son with her rugby player husband, Danny Care. Frankie looked radiant with the newborn resting happily in her arms.

Frankie herself is a mum to two sons, Parker, nine, and Carter, five, and she also shares stepson Jayden with husband Wayne.

Frankie looked so happy holding a baby

Last year Frankie opened up and her discussions regarding having another baby with her partner. Frankie shared her WhatsApp message to Wayne that read: "Still not time for one more baby?"

Wayne replied: "What's happened."

His wife continued: "What do you mean? I was just checking.

"You know. Just in case you woke up this morning and thought yeah."

His sarcastic response simply read: "That was my first thought," and Frankie responded: "See I know you so well."

The couple have two boys together

During a candid Q&A with her followers, Frankie was asked if her sister's pregnancy at the time had made her broody again. "Would you have another baby now Tor's made you broody?" she was asked, and replied: "I'm always broody!" next to a snap of her cuddling her sister's blossoming bump.

So, there could be another baby Bridge on the way someday soon…

