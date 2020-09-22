'Broody' Frankie Bridge reveals plans for third baby with husband Wayne

Frankie and Wayne Bridge are already parents to two sons Parker, seven, and Carter, five, but they may still expand their family in the future, according to the Saturdays singer.

During an 'ask me anything' on Instagram, fans were quick to inquire about whether Frankie's sister Victoria Cook's, also known as Tor, pregnancy had impacted her plans for baby number three.

"Would you have another baby now Tor's made you broody?" asked one of her followers, and she replied: "I'm always broody!" next to a snap of her cuddling her sister's blossoming bump.

The doting mum-of-two revealed that the thought had crossed her mind, but herself and Wayne have not decided either way just yet. She continued: "But 3 is a big jump in so many ways! I'm always changing my mind. @mrstorcook makes pregnancy look a lot cuter than I ever did! I can't wait to meet the babies!!!"

And fans already thought the time had come back in August! Frankie shared her latest fashion finds, which had many querying whether she was expecting another child with Wayne. The 31-year-old modelled a variety of dresses that she tagged "#maternity", including one gorgeous zebra-print midi slip dress from Next.

Captioning the photos, Frankie wrote: "#frankiesfaves!... with a little help from @torsandford ... cos why the hell not?! .... all links will be in my stories... #ootd #maternity." Needless to say, her fans were shocked by her apparent pregnancy announcement. "OMG are you preggers?" asked one. "Are you pregnant????" said another.

However, she was referring to her sister, Victoria, who is pregnant with twins and also tried on the same dress – complete with her bump, of course.

At least Frankie will have plenty of maternity clothes to choose from if she does decide to have baby number three...

