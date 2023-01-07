Prince William and Prince Harry interrupt Princess Diana interview in unearthed clip The Princess of Wales struggled to get her words out thanks to her sons

Princess Diana was a doting mother, often taking her sons along with her to events, and in one unearthed interview clip, Prince William and Prince Harry interrupt their mothermultiple times, and she's forced to tell them off.

At the start of the video Princess Diana could be heard saying: "If you come in here, you sit down and be quiet… very quiet," presumably to her sons who are off screen.

Prince William opens up about the death of his mother

The voice over on the video explained that Prince William was 11 and Prince Harry was nine at the time of recording.

They both could be heard giggling during the filming and when Diana was asked a question, Prince Harry swiftly responded for her, meaning the Princess asked Harry to "Shush" before trying to continue on with her answer. She went on to say: "Shush Harry just sit down. Just sit!"

See Princess Diana handle her sons' interruptions

It wasn't just Harry with a mischievous side when he was younger, as William tested Diana's patients on occasion. In one archived video, William was seen sulking when his mother ended playtime and told him it was time to go in from the garden at Kensington Palace.

The Duke glared at his mother and stood firmly rooted to the spot, but his mother knew exactly how to handle it. Diana can be heard using reverse psychology, and she said: "All right Harry will have all the fun then," as she turned and walked away with a young Prince Harry in her arms.

Prince Harry is hoping to be reunited with his father

Both Princes have gone on to have little ones of their own with Prince William having three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with Princess Kate, and Prince Harry sharing Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana with Meghan Markle.

Diana's sons are keen to keep her memory alive and in Harry's recent Netflix docuseries, it was revealed that his son Archie even has a photograph of his late grandmother in his bedroom. In a sweet clip Meghan was seen showing a young Archie the black-and-white photo of 'Grandma Diana'.

