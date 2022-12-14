Princess Diana compares Prince Harry to Prince William in unearthed video

Prince Harry and Prince William appear to have a strained relationship at present with Harry's explosive Netflix documentary putting the royal family under the spotlight, but what did their late mother Princess Diana have to say about the pair?

In an ITN interview, the late Princess of Wales was asked about Prince William's character, and she then candidly contrasted his behaviour with that of her youngest son, Prince Harry.

"Do you find already that Prince William has a will of his own?," interviewer Alastair Burnet asked in the 1985 clip.

To which Diana replied: "Well he certainly does, he's a typical three-year-old, I work with three-year-olds, he's very enthusiastic about things, pushes himself right into it, he's not at all shy."

Princess Diana spoke out about her sons

The Princess then went on to say: "Where else perhaps Harry is more quiet and just watches, whether he copies William we wait and see but he's a different character altogether."

The doting mother had a close relationship with her two sons before her tragic death and they have both previously spoken out about how wonderful she was as a mother.

In an ITV documentary, Harry revealed that Diana was "one of the naughtiest parents".

The brothers have different personality traits

"She was fun through and through," he said. "One of her mottos to me was, 'You can be as naughty as you want, just don't get caught.' She would come and watch us play football and, you know, smuggle sweets into our socks."

Harry and Meghan's explosive docuseries gave us a look at Archie's nursery when he was small, revealing it had a poignant photograph of the late Princess of Wales.

Meghan and Harry's son Archie had a picture of his late grandmother in his nursery

A clip showed Meghan holding baby Archie and showing him the framed photo of his late grandmother. The Duchess could be heard saying: "Who's that?" to Archie, "That's your grandma Diana."

Despite largely keeping their children out of the limelight, the royal couple did choose to include a selection of family moments over the first three episodes of their personal docuseries.

