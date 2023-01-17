Cressida Bonas makes sentimental tribute as she names first baby The actress is married to Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Despite private details of her romance with Prince Harry coming to light, Cressida Bonas' spirits have not been dampened as she relishes being a first-time mum.

The 33-year-old, who is married to property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley, welcomed her baby son last year, and the couple have made a fitting tribute.

They have reportedly named their firstborn, Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley, with the second moniker being a tribute to Harry's brother James, who passed away in 2006.

Daily Mail's Richard Eden has claimed the name is a "dedication" to the 21-year-old who took his own life.

Cressida has previously spoken about the pain her in-laws suffered when losing their child. "He was a student at Newcastle University and, growing up, he had never shown any obvious signs of depression or mental illness," she previously told Daily Mail. "He was fun, sporty, kind and popular. Many have said he was a golden boy."

Cressida with her newborn baby son

After a minor operation, James sought help for "anxiety and suicidal thoughts" and was then referred to A&E as a "low priority". "James left A&E without being seen," she added. "A letter was sent from the NHS to his family GP by second-class post to the wrong postcode. By the time it arrived, James had already taken his own life, ten days after the operation."

Meanwhile, it is thought Cressida's son was born in November; the actress and her husband Harry were pictured at the end of November with their new arrival, with Cressida pushing along a pram as she took a stroll through west London.

The actress seen with her husband Harry and some friends

Cressida and her longterm love Harry, also 33, were married in a private wedding ceremony in July 2020. The White House Farm star, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, exchanged vows with estate agent Harry, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, with only a handful of guests present.

At the start of the year, Cressida shared her first photo since welcoming her baby son. She wrote on Instagram: "Welcoming 2023 with these 2 treasures. Happy new year everybody!"

