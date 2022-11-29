Cressida Bonas gives birth to her first child with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley The couple married in 2020

Congratulations to Cressida Bonas and Harry Wentworth-Stanley, who have welcomed their first baby together.

READ: Inside Prince Harry's dating life: where are his exes now?

The couple were pictured this week out with their new arrival, with Cressida pushing along a pram as she took a stroll through west London with her husband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cressida Bonas films inside stunning never-before-seen living room

According to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, they are yet to confirm either the baby's gender or name.

DISCOVER: 7 royal couples that didn't make it down the aisle

MORE: 7 royal exes who were invited to former partner's wedding

Cressida and her longterm love Harry, both 33, were married in a private wedding ceremony in July 2020. The White House Farm star, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, exchanged vows with estate agent Harry, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, with only a handful of guests present.

Cressida and Harry have welcomed their first baby together

In January of that year, in an interview with ES Magazine, the star opened up about her initial wedding plans and how she wanted to keep her big day relatively low-key.

SEE: Cressida Bonas showcases baby bump in new video – sparks big reaction!

READ: Cressida Bonas confirms secret wedding with sweet message

"I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us," she explained. "We aren't traditional people, even though Harry [Wentworth-Stanley] proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would."

The couple have been married since July 2020

Cressida happily announced her engagement to Harry in August 2018, four years after they rekindled their romance. The pair are believed to have met when they were both students at Leeds University; they briefly dated before the property developer left for a year abroad in Argentina.

During this time, the then-31-year-old Cressida embarked on a two-year relationship with Prince Harry after they were introduced to each other by Princess Eugenie in May 2012. The former couple have remained on good terms since the end of their relationship, with Cressida among the guests at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor in May 2018.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.