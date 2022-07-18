Cressida Bonas shares gorgeous baby photo with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley The couple have been married since July 2020

Cressida Bonas had a sweet surprise in store for her fans on Sunday.

The actress took to Instagram to share a brand new photo alongside her husband, Harry Wentworth-Stanley – and sparked a major reaction in the process.

The candid snapshot was taken inside the couple's home and shows Harry and Cressida lounging on the sofa together with a very special guest.

"When our godson came for breakfast," Cressida, 33, explained in the caption, tagging his mother, Georgia Forbes. Georgia was among the first to comment, sweetly writing: "Cassio loves you both very much!" adding two red love hearts.

Cressida and Harry welcomed their godson Cassio for breakfast

A number of Cressida's followers wondered whether she and Harry were hoping to have children of their own. "Get used to that kind of thing being around x !!" wrote one, while a second asked: "Will you guys be having a family one day?"

Cressida and her longterm love Harry were married in a private wedding ceremony in July 2020. The White House Farm star, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, exchanged vows with estate agent Harry, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, with only a handful of guests present.

The sweet couple have been married since July 2020

In January of that year, in an interview with ES Magazine, the star opened up about her initial wedding plans and how she wanted to keep her big day relatively low-key.

"I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us," she explained. "We aren't traditional people, even though Harry [Wentworth-Stanley] proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would."

They announced their engagement in August 2018

Cressida announced her engagement to Harry in August 2018, four years after they rekindled their romance. The pair are believed to have met when they were both students at Leeds University; they briefly dated before the property developer left for a year abroad in Argentina.

During this time, the 31-year-old embarked on a two-year relationship with Prince Harry after they were introduced to each other by Princess Eugenie in May 2012. The former couple have remained on good terms since the end of their relationship, with Cressida among the guests at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor in May 2018.

