Prince Louis, four, makes new friendships at school - details

The Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest son Prince Louis often delights royal fans with his playful behaviour and charming personality, which shines through on the rare occasion he makes a public appearance with his parents and siblings.

And now it seems the young royal is using his kind-hearted nature to make friends of his own. On Friday, a post from the Wales children's Windsor-based school, Lambrook, shared a post to their public Instagram account that detailed the activities of pupils in Pre Prep - which is Prince Louis' year group.

The delightful post read: "Pupils in the Pre Prep welcomed one of our Partnership Schools this week to join them for a Nature themed morning of Art and Drama – it was wonderful to see them not only inspired by everything they learnt during their morning, but also happily forming new friendships #nature."

The caption accompanied a photograph of three students looking into an animal pen whilst wrapped up warm in woolly hats and coats. How sweet!

The young royal is making friends at school

The Wales children's school often encourages students to get involved in nature. Previously on the official Instagram site, Lambrook revealed they have a range of animals on site and encourage the children to interact with them.

Prince Louis' much-loved personality has dominated headlines in the past. The young royal's sweet gesture on Christmas Day, which saw him rushing to his older sister Princess Charlotte with a bouquet of flowers, swiftly went viral on TikTok.

The four-year-old's unforgettable moments at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer also dubbed him one of the cheekiest royal children.

Prince William and Princess Kate's children made their return to Lambrook to start the new term just as Prince Harry's explosive memoir Spare was released to the public.

Prince Louis' playful antics at the Jubilee dominated headlines

Despite their family turbulence, the Wales children's school revealed that pupils were "happy to be back" following the Christmas break, whilst with a photo of two young students smiling over a mathematical board game.

"Pupils are clearly happy to be back in the classroom today at the start of a new and exciting Lambrook Lent term," read the post.

