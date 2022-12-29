Princess Kate's genius disguise for secret outing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The royal mother-of-three loves to get involved in the festivities

The Prince and Princess of Wales have often been praised for their 'hands-on' approach to parenting their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and their senior royal status certainly doesn't stop them from having fun.

Tamara Ecclestone and her husband Jay Rutland share their affluent Kensington postcode with the Prince and Princess of Wales' professional London base of Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace. The Eccleston-Rutland's £70million, 57-room mansion in the star-studded area was the perfect place for Princess Kate to take her children for a spot of trick or treating on Halloween, Jay revealed.

Jay took to his personal Instagram account on Wednesday evening, encouraging his 136k followers to "Ask me a question".

One follower probed: "What do you think of William & Catherine", to which the Maddox Gallery director replied: "William is warm, engaging and friendly.

Princess Kate was praised for her down-to-earth parenting during the Platinum Jubilee

"Kate knocked on our door in London with their kids on Halloween. 'Trick or Treating'. Very friendly and down-to-earth," he added.

It's hard to picture the Princess of Wales, famed for her immaculate wardrobe and sartorial prowess, dressed in a ghoulish disguise and ringing doorbells for the entertainment of her children - but we're sure that George, Charlotte and Louis would have loved it!

Back in 2019, down-to-earth royal mum Kate was spotted browsing Halloween costumes with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the Hardwick branch of Sainsbury's in King's Lynn (close to the Waleses' country home, Anmer Hall) during autumn half-term.

The Wales children's grandmother Carole Middleton also expressed that she was "looking forward" to pumpkin decorating with her "loved ones" in her October newsletter for her brand Party Pieces this year.

The caption, alongside a photo of Carole cosying up in a jumper, read: "Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating! I've even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I'm looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones."

