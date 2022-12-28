Prince Louis’ cheekiest moments of 2022 that got everyone talking The royal tot has dominated royal headlines this year

The Prince and Princess of Wales are doting parents to three adorable royal children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four. While their two eldest are getting used to the royal spotlight, it’s still a novelty for toddler Louis, who has had his fair share of excitable moments this year.

Despite his scene-stealing appearances, parenting experts have praised the young royal for his entertaining behaviour and mature handling of overwhelming situations. Jo Frost, most famously known as Supernanny, even gave Prince William and Princess Kate’s parenting her seal of approval following the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, explaining that "Prince Louis behaved remarkably well."

From his playful antics at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer which saw his cheeky faces dominating headlines, to his bashful wardrobe moment at the annual Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham, here’s a look back at our favourite Prince Louis moments of 2022.

The cheeky Prince wasn’t interested in listening to his mum, the Princess of Wales, at this memorable moment. Princess Charlotte was also caught sticking her tongue out at the King's Cup Sailing Regatta back in 2019, so we know where Louis gets it from!

Adorable Prince Louis couldn’t wait to show off his festive outfit to royal onlookers as he joined his parents and siblings at church in Sandringham on Christmas Day. Just check out that corduroy!

What a heartwarming moment it was seeing Prince Louis join his older siblings in a carriage procession for the first time. He even waved along and smiled at royal fans as the carriage paraded down the Mall.

2022 wasn’t Prince Louis’ first Trooping the Colour, but it was certainly his most animated. Loud spitfires overhead caused the royal tot to clutch his ears - we can totally relate!

Royal fans likened the four-year-old’s bashful smile to that of his late grandmother Princess Diana.

It was a huge milestone moment for Prince Louis in September this year as he arrived for his first day of primary school at Lambrook with his older siblings. The independent little royal didn’t even want to hold his dad’s hand as they walked to greet the Headmaster!

If we were to caption this photo, it would have to be: "Oh no you didn't!"

