Olivia Wilde shares rare glimpse of daughter Daisy following outing with ex Jason Sudeikis The Don't Worry Darling director and Ted Lasso creator have two kids together

It appears Olivia Wilde has a little garden helper on her hands, as her daughter appears to have quite the green thumb!

The star gave a glimpse of what she got up to over the weekend with her kids, revealing their days were spent outdoors, tending the garden.

The actress has two kids with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, who she was first linked to back in 2011. They became engaged in 2013, and though they never tied the knot, they welcomed their first son, Otis, eight, in 2014, and their daughter, Daisy Josephine, six, in 2016.

Olivia took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her six-year-old mini me, who appears to be one with nature in the set of photos.

The first captures Daisy's outstretched arm holding a blue egg over an array of berries and egg cartons, and, in typical childlike nature, her arm has a temporary tattoo across it that is already fading, and her nails have chipped bright pink nail polish also in the process of fading.

The following picture her actress mom shared sees the six-year-old being quite the adorable little helper, as she holds up a red watering tin and intently pours some water over some green leaves and pink flowers.

Little Daisy seems to have quite the green thumb

The sweet snapshot of their weekend comes after Olivia and her ex-fiancé, Jason, appeared to have a reconciliation of sorts, following an intense few months marred with drama over custody of their kids, as well as the Booksmart director's relationship with Harry Styles – the two called it quits at the end of 2022 – and their heavily talked about movie, Don't Worry Darling.

Photos shared by Daily Mail captures the two in Los Angeles seemingly in good spirits, as they walked around a parking lot chatting amicably.

Tension between the former couple reached an all time high when the actress was allegedly served legal papers by her ex-fiancé while promoting Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon

Their meet-up was revealed in the photos to turn subtly affectionate at one point, as the two were photographed in an embrace while they said their goodbyes.

